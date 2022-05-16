Leaked opinions from the Supreme Court regarding Roe vs. Wade have made conversations very volatile; strong feelings are expressed no matter which side of the issue you support. Strong opinions are good. Rhetoric that disrespects and demeans is not.

Pro-Lifers will claim that overturning Roe vs. Wade is essential to protect vulnerable life.

JR Zerkowski

JR Zerkowski

True, a baby in the womb is vulnerable. My cousin Zach’s life is vulnerable as he lives with Down Syndrome. My dear Shawn’s life is vulnerable and a broken healthcare system puts him behind the 8-ball constantly as it does to so many others. A worker — a valuable one, a nine-year excellent worker who is paid unjustly and survives or not at the whim of decisions made by greedy or plain uncaring employer is vulnerable. The elderly who whose neglect and substandard care is astonishingly inhumane are vulnerable. Our homeless are vulnerable as are those who roam our streets with mental health issues, and too often we simply pretend not to see them. The addict and the recovering addict are vulnerable as are the LGBTQ+ persons I regularly minister to and with. I could go on and on.

Overturning Roe vs. Wade may provide Pro-Birth advocates with a victory, but until all people are afforded the dignity that is rightly theirs and the care of a nation that prides itself on wanting to vote to respect life, securing a life for a child is meaningless until we provide structures that respect and care for that life until their dying breath.

How easy it is to respond to the silent cries of the child in the womb, but when the loud pleas and tears from those who are alive ask us to be pro-life and respect life, we fail miserably. We are deaf, I fear.

Overturning hard hearts is essential. Overturning a culture that is slowly demonstrating a respect for nearly no one’s life must occur with or without written opinions and votes.

There needs to be, for sure, a communal uprooting of a mindset that sees birth as a stand-alone issue — there must be a communal metanoia — a total conversion of hearts — before we can truly claim the victory of being pro-life. 

JR Zerkowski is chair of the Diocese of Lexington LGBT Outreach Commission. He can be emailed at jrfflex@gmail.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription