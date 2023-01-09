In a sweeping decision, the Kentucky Supreme Court struck a huge blow to students who simply asked for the chance to learn.
By ruling against Kentucky’s expansive Education Opportunity Account Act (EOA Act) — which would have given low- and middle-income students access to education dollars to further their learning in the right environment — the justices have set our Commonwealth’s students up to fail. This reality is even more devastating considering recent state testing data, where less than half of Kentucky’s elementary students were proficient in reading and only a third were proficient in math.
The ruling will come as a surprise to readers who may recall that the U.S. Supreme Court recently made huge strides for parents and students by upholding educational choice policies in Montana and Maine.
In an effort to avoid the case going before the U.S. Supreme Court, opponents of educational choice sued using Section 184 of the Kentucky Constitution. This provision states in part: “No sum shall be raised or collected for education other than in common schools until the question of taxation is submitted to the legal voters, and the majority of the votes cast at said election shall be in favor of such taxation…” (emphasis added).
The section harkens back to a time in the 1800’s when politicians had a bad habit of imposing taxes to raise funds for education, and then using the tax funds for other purposes. The plain language of the Constitution clearly wouldn’t ban a program like the EOA Act, which put more funding into education without taking one penny from the state education budget.
The EOA Act created a tax credit to incentivize $25 million in private giving that could cover a broad range of educational expenses, including tutoring services, therapies for students with special needs, career training and dual-credit college courses, and non-public school tuition. Both public and non-public school students could apply for assistance.
Similar programs have been upheld time and again across the United States over the last three decades. All legal precedent, from state supreme court decisions to the U.S. Supreme Court rulings, had been in favor of upholding tax credit programs as constitutional.
Last week’s decision puts Kentucky far outside of the legal and policy mainstream. Over 30 states have educational choice laws, and Kentucky is now the only state in our region that will not give families a meaningful opportunity to choose the school that works best for their children.
The basis for the ruling left many legal experts scratching their heads. Section 184 by its own language only applies to public dollars raised from “taxation” and not private funds given to families. Nevertheless, the Kentucky Supreme Court found that the word “taxation” should not be used to limit the words “no sum shall be raised.” As a result, they found that Section 184 is a broad prohibition on raising any funds for education outside of traditional public schools.
Of course, if you take this literally, it would call into question the very existence of private schooling in Kentucky. Would tax deductible donations to private schools or other education related charities not be “sums” raised outside of the public schools? Further, if taken to its logical conclusion, the state would also have to discontinue taxpayer funded programs that pay for students with special needs to attend non-public schools. The Court airily dismissed these possibilities without providing a convincing legal rationale for making a distinction.
Questionable reasoning aside, this new burden will fall squarely on Kentucky families in need. The Court has told parents that they need to push for a statewide ballot initiative if they want to bring educational choice to Kentucky. This is little comfort to parents who need help now. Children do not stay young forever and each year that passes is a missed opportunity to help them reach their full potential.
During difficult times like these, the wealthy can put their kids in any school they want. On the other hand, thousands of low and middle-income families will continue to struggle daily as their children fall further behind. Who could honestly be pleased with this outcome?
This isn’t the end for school choice in Kentucky. Last November, Kentucky voters sent more student-first legislators to the General Assembly than ever before. While they cannot take away the harm this Court decision has caused in the short term, they can take action to ensure that Kentucky students have a brighter future ahead.
Rep. Josh Calloway, R-Irvington, is a Kentucky State Representative and vice chair of the House Committee on Elections, Constitutional Amendments and Intergovernmental Affairs. He can be emailed at Josh.Calloway@lrc.ky.gov
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.