Let me be the first to say the Parcels B and C development is complicated, and I want to try and explain how we got here.
The MOA
In 2018 the city and county entered into an MOA (memorandum of agreement) with the state that spelled out certain conditions we needed to meet and then the state would transfer 6.4 acres of state-owned property to a qualified developer.
One of these conditions was that any developer had to construct a 150-space parking garage. The previous city manager, Cindy Steinhauser, and I explained to state officials that the parking garage requirement was going to keep developers from being interested in the project.
This was backed up by an appraisal completed for the project by City Visions that showed the value of the 6.4 acres with the property garage requirement was negative $3.69 million. While I believe this was overstated, it clearly shows the developer would be starting behind the 8-ball.
Visit to Washington, D.C.
On Feb. 13-14, 2019, a contingent of Frankfort and Franklin County elected officials, executives and business leaders visited Washington, D.C., where we met with officials to discuss many items, including food insecurity, distilled spirits, energy regulation, plus we met with members of our congressional delegation and Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao.
We brought up our Parcel B development with each of the federal officials and discussed the issues with the parking garage requirement for the property and what this project would mean for our community and to our local school system. When discussing our situation with Secretary Chao’s chief of staff, Todd Inman, he advised that there are some competitive federal grants that could be used to construct parking garages and transit facilities, but they are very competitive.
The Surplus Sale
After returning from Washington and knowing our existing transit facility was in disrepair, I set up a meeting with the state to update on the potential for the city to apply for funding for a new transit facility and covered parking. The timeline associated with the application and no guarantee we could get the grant did not meet the desire of the administration to put this property back in private hands as it had promised to the community.
We discussed abandoning the MOA and the state moving forward with a surplus sale while expanding the amount of ground involved to over 11 acres. In the RFP for the surplus sale, the state surprisingly doubled the parking garage requirement from 150 spaces to 300 spaces, which I believe further eroded the viability of the project.
The $1,000 Bid
It was believed by myself and many others that no one would bid on this surplus sale and we were surprised not by the amount of the bid but that someone even submitted one. After the developer made a TIF presentation to the city and county requesting all of the 20-year estimated local revenues to be used for the infrastructure on the new development, I advised them we needed to go after the grant to limit the amount of taxpayer money (city and county) that would be spent on this project.
The Grant
The developer agreed with the time delay required to apply for the grant and we immediately set up meetings with Kentucky Transportation Cabinet staff to discuss this opportunity. KYTC technically handles the application and distribution of grant funds to state transit facilities and they were aware of our aging transit facility. We worked with them to develop the narrative that included a significant local match and they submitted the application as one of their priority projects for the state.
During the pandemic the federal COVID-related stimulus bill included some transit money, and after staff and I investigated we found out these funds would not require any new match by the local entity. We updated our narrative and worked with KYTC to meet the deadlines to apply for this unique funding.
In July of this year I confidentially advised the fiscal court and city commission that we were receiving word that it was likely we were going to receive a $5.5 million, no-match grant to construct the new transit facility, including 150 parking spaces.
On a side note the city commission fired me less than a month later.
Wednesday night
The Frankfort City Commission meeting Wednesday night was intended to educate the newly elected officials on the Parcels B and C project and the intentions of the developer. It is not surprising that they had questions as this is very complicated.
I am concerned that their good intentions and questioning may jeopardize a project that is sorely needed in our community. Some will say it is a bad deal and we need to let it fail, but I would ask what are the alternatives?
One thing is for certain: The project will get delayed two to five years while it is decided what to do and there could be potential litigation waiting between Capital Plaza Hotel ownership and the state because of the loss of parking caused by the demolition of the prior garage.
If we get a new developer they will have the same cash flow issues as the current developer. If you were a developer why would you pick this site if you can find property in a city that already has parking or a city that makes it clear they want your project?
We also can’t forget we have a developer who is still talking to us even after the near collapse of the hotel and restaurant industry during the pandemic. If you were a bank, would you loan them money to renovate a hotel or build a new restaurant?
This is attractive to our community for many reasons, and here are a few:
- Over 11 acres of state property will be improved and will be subject to property tax.
- The project will generate business occupational taxes for the city and county and help lessen our dependency on state government.
- This is a model example of an infill project some of our community has been asking for. This means no expansive road and utility infrastructure is needed and maintaining the site will not be a great burden on the taxpayer.
- Frankfort gets to revitalize a stagnant downtown with new apartments and businesses to help support our existing businesses.
- The Frankfort Independent Schools system has a property tax rate almost twice as much as the county and over 3.5 times higher than the city and it will mean millions in revenue to upgrade their aging facilities. Any delay will impact the school district the most.
- I also believe that this infill development is a perfect reason for the taxing entities to eventually lower their tax rates and not just create ways to spend all of the new money.
How many communities would love to be in our situation? Coming out of the economic crisis created by COVID, we will have contractors staying in our hotels, eating at our restaurants and shopping at our stores while they complete a multimillion-dollar TIGER project, a multimillion-dollar parking garage/transit facility, construction of apartments, extension of Washington Street and construction of new retail and commercial buildings.
I am passionate about this project because it is my hometown and city staff and I spent many hours navigating this complicated procedure and worked with both Democratic and Republican administrations and officials to explain why it is important for Frankfort.
I negotiated in good faith with the developer and local governments and the original $11 million request for future city/county taxpayer dollars has been reduced to a $3 million request to help with a parking garage because it looks like we have landed $5.5 million, no-match grant from the federal government.
We have for the first time a partner to develop and enhance our community. Our other alternative is to have the property revert back to the state and in control of our downtown development.
I think it’s an easy decision. We may never have this chance again.
Keith Parker is a former Frankfort city manager. His email address is kpwhitehat@gmail.com.
