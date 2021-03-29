The late Maya Angelou wrote, “HATE. It has caused a lot of problems in this world, but it has not solved one yet.” Yet in 2021 parents are still teaching their children to be hateful.
My 6-year-old biracial daughter in kindergarten recently tried playing with a fully white child on the playground at recess. That child told my daughter, “You’re not white like us; you can’t play with us,” then hit my daughter.
My daughter stated “I’m white and Black,” to which the other girl replied, “That is not white enough.”
This occurred at an elementary school here in Frankfort. Racism is alive and thriving.
Parents, what are you teaching your children? In 2021, parents are continuing to teach their children to be racist. A 6-year-old child was able to differentiate that being “half white” is not “white enough.” This is something that is taught at home.
Parents, why are you so willing to teach your children to hate an entire race? Parents, why are you teaching your children to be openly racist?
I keep hearing how racism is a thing of the past. However, that could not be more false. Racism is alive and thriving because it continues to be taught.
My daughter was viewed as not enough simply because her skin tone was darker than that of the white girl. The girl did not want to play with my daughter because she is half Black.
We should be teaching our children that Black is beautiful. We should be teaching our children to be nice and play with everyone regardless of their race, gender, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, etc.
We should not be teaching our children hate. I am teaching my child that she is enough. I am teaching my child to be nice to everyone. I am teaching my child to embrace and love her melanin. What are you teaching your child?
After all, as Martin Luther King Jr. said, “Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”
Danielle Barber, of Frankfort, received a Master of Business Administration from Kentucky State University, where she is employed. She can be emailed at Danielle.Barber@kysu.edu
