This is in response to the Impeachment Eve rally speech ("Truth is what makes our country great," Friday, Dec. 20) given by the Rev. Dr. Chuck Queen, pastor of Immanuel Baptist Church.
The title of his remarks is misleading because as I read his comments I had to search long and hard to find any truth whatsoever in his entire message. Instead I found his message to be simply another “Progressive Movement” personal attack on President Donald Trump.
Before I continue my response to his message I must disclose that I voted for President Trump. After his winning the 2016 election, I wrote a book published on Amazon at the Kindle bookstore entitled "Why I Voted for Donald Trump." Last year after President Trump had been in office for a couple of years I wrote another book published on Amazon at the Kindle bookstore entitled "Where is America Headed." These books clearly reveal my political opinions that I should disclose in my response to Dr. Queen because it is impossible to adequately explain them in a short opinion piece.
Dr. Queen did reveal at least two truths about himself that I want to focus on in my response to his comments. The first truth is that he is the senior pastor at Immanuel Baptist Church. The second truth was a confession he made when he said, “There are many days that I struggle to sustain hope.”
As a pastor Dr. Queen has the responsibility of a leader in the Christian faith to his congregation. That responsibility includes impressionable youth searching for answers to the complexity of life. I respect Dr. Queen’s rights of free speech but do not believe he is serving his congregation or this community effectively by viscously attacking the duly elected president of the United States.
My wife and I were married at Immanuel Baptist Church, and two of my three children were baptized there. It is painful for me to see the leader of this church mired in what he refers to as “democracy grief.”
The confession he made in his speech when he said, “There are many days that I struggle to sustain hope,” is very revealing. Galatians 5:22-23 in the Bible reads as follows:
But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness and self-control. Against such things there is no law.
Dr. Queen,please consider taking a long sabbatical to find your way back to the teachings of Jesus. To be effective as a pastor you must live the Christian life of producing the fruit of the Spirit: love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness and self-control.
Our nation and community is deeply in need of God’s message of hope as found in Galatians and many other parts of the Bible.
In closing I suggest you read another book I published on Amazon at the Kindle bookstore entitled "Elusive Treasures." The subtitle of the book is "How to find love, joy, peace, patience and kindness."
George Arvin, of Frankfort, is a state retiree and author. He can be reached at geoarvin@gmail.com.