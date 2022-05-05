We all know how David stood up to Goliath and how that story ends, which brings us to the here and now. Buffalo Trace is dressed in all of its armor, preying on the people of Peaks Mill, trying to convince these people that Buffalo Trace is one of them.

In total, there are 671 households with a median age of 51.2 years old. Goliath is trying to convince the people of Peaks Mill that it has their best interest at heart and is concerned about preserving the land and promoting an industrial and economic future for the residents. If the distillery succeeds, Buffalo Trace assures itself record revenue from the bourbon in their proposed warehouses.

Lisa Roth

Lisa Roth

The elephant in the room should be addressed: What do the people of Peaks Mill want? The people of Peaks Mill for generations have preserved the history, beauty, landscape of their beloved hills, creeks, rivers, ecology, geology, wildlife, farmland, wetlands and way of life. In essence, their paradise. People of Peaks Mill have not expressed an interest in  industrialization. The people understand that for any future industry there would be enormous sacrifice and that this would not be a good trade.

To date Buffalo Trace has proposed zoning changes to which the people of Peaks Mill voiced their concerns, launched propaganda to convince people and local government that their proposal would be good, and, when met with opposition, scheduled meetings to change the zoning code. In other words, Buffalo Trace has done everything necessary to get what they want. These bullying tactics beg the question: if Buffalo Trace is the good steward and neighbor that they claim to be, why are they preying on this small town when it has been made clear that their warehouses and all that comes with them are not wanted. It appears that the big conglomerate believes that it can overtake a group of hard-working people, who are trying to hold on to their sanctified surroundings, and it appears that it is all for profits and greed.

In the coming days it will be decided if David will win this one or if Goliath will trample everything in his path to swallow up all that he desires. If Buffalo Trace is allowed to change the text of the zoning laws, this won’t just affect Peaks Mill. They will be able to go into any of the towns and villages and tear down any agricultural or rural residential areas of Franklin County … unless David lets go of that stone.

Lisa Roth lives in Frankfort, has a background in microbiology and works in the food safety industry. She can be emailed at lisa.marie.roth@live.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription