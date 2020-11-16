I miss Pic-Pac so much. I miss Danny Bryant and the other Pic-Pac employees each week, but they are especially missed during the holiday seasons.
Our family got all our turkeys and hams for big traditional meals from Pic-Pac and they catered many functions for us — from funerals to birthdays.
Kathy, Donna and the others in the Pic-Pac deli prepared the main course plus delicious side items for us for years. Plus, the Pic-Pac fried chicken was absolutely the best in all of Frankfort!
Everything was delicious if made by the Pic-Pac deli gang. I knew the daily menu and knew if you didn't get there early enough on Friday, they'd be out of fried catfish. And the city school kids' first stop when school let out was the Pic-Pac deli. Those kids knew where to get good food, too!
I miss the friendly faces in the homey-feeling store — from Callie, Cece and others working the registers out front to Danny, his son and the others back in the meat department. And Sheila Bryant was always behind the scenes working.
I missed the employees who had left prior to the store closing, too — like Tasha, Theresa and Jonathan, among others. They were all like relatives you didn't see all that often, but loved whenever you did see them. I even came to know other downtown folks who frequented the store — like Bruce and Bobby — I miss them all!
I confess, I cried in the store in front of "God and everybody" when they told me they were closing. I still catch myself driving down Louisville Hill and thinking I'll pop by Pic-Pac to pick up something for dinner and get that same sad feeling all over again. As I told Kathy Johnson when she broke the news about their closing, I would have to learn how to cook all over again, if they weren't going to be there!
Pic-Pac was the original store offering "curbside pickup" of items. Many times I'd call in an order and pick it up out back at the delivery door. Pic-Pac was ahead of its times in customer service!
Occasionally while my husband was on a shopping trip to Pic-Pac, I'd remember something else we needed and I'd phone in what I'd forgotten and they'd announce it over their intercom. Once, there was some glitch with using charge cards and they let me take my cartful of groceries home and come back the next day to pay. You sure don't get that kind of personal attention at the big-box stores.
Just wanted to remind everyone what we lost when Pic-Pac closed — and hopefully to let all the good Pic-Pac people know that they are thought of and missed often!
Ceci Mitchell is a Frankfort native and former Pic-Pac fanatic still feeling their loss.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Love the photo! Ms. Mitchell’s lament takes me back to times when my family would visit my grandparent’s farm in Colfax, Louisiana. In the afternoon my cousin and I, all of seven years old, would walk a mile up the dusty barbed-wire fenced road, braving the heat and the bugs, to the crossroads where there was a small store that had a coke machine. The owners knew us and would give us each a dime, and we would get strawberry sodas. The wholesome smell of the store and icy blast of air as we opened the faded red door of the machine to get our soda are still with me. We would spend a half hour talking with the owners and looking at the candy because we had to leave our empty bottles in the rack beside the machine. These memories, and the numerous recollections that Cecelia makes so well, are among the things that enrich our lives and that make us human.
To lose them is a tragedy. Capitalism is not kind to the Pic Pac’s of the world, regardless of their quality and the non-financial contributions they afford a community. If businesses could survive based on service and dedicated clientele alone, Pic Pac would still be there, but the fact is that these small businesses are not equipped to compete against the massive chains, or to survive in times of extraordinary economic downturn. But Cecelia has neglected to mention perhaps an even greater tragedy – that of the downtown food desert created by Pic Pac’s demise. Unless I am mistaken, there are Save-A-Lots and Kroger’s on the east and west sides, along with a Walmart, and nothing in between save a small market on up Wilkinson. This situation places a burden upon the elderly, or those without cars that must either walk or take the bus. I have friends that live downtown and used to walk to Pic Pac. It was an activity they looked forward to. Like Europeans, they would buy only what they could carry, so everything was fresh.
Many times an unfortunate situation can lead to an opportunity. Downtown is in the process of redefining itself, and this planning effort includes Main Street, Second Street, and the old Plaza. In addition, apartments and affordable housing are being considered which would lure young people, perhaps those with entry level positions with the state, to live downtown. Many of these potential citizens would prefer to walk or bike to work and to after-work activities. Imagine a green grocer with fruit, a dry goods store, a butcher/fishmonger, a cheese/dairy store, etc., rising among these new developments being planned, that offer fresh, locally grown, healthy foods for a downtown population to consume. It certainly works in Amsterdam, where one must constantly dodge bicycles with baskets filled with groceries. It could work here. But I fear I dream too loftily.
My brother lived at Kings Daughters Apartments for five years, and the kindness everyone at PicPack showed him was amazing. I remember he had his mind set on a particular kind of bacon, but couldn't name the brand. Danny ordered different varieties of bacon week after week until my brother was finally satisfied. There many, many other examples of the ways PicPack tried to meet the wants and needs of their customers. They are missed.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.