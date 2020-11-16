Ceci Mitchell

I miss Pic-Pac so much. I miss Danny Bryant and the other Pic-Pac employees each week, but they are especially missed during the holiday seasons. 

Our family got all our turkeys and hams for big traditional meals from Pic-Pac and they catered many functions for us — from funerals to birthdays.

Kathy, Donna and the others in the Pic-Pac deli prepared the main course plus delicious side items for us for years. Plus, the Pic-Pac fried chicken was absolutely the best in all of Frankfort! 

Everything was delicious if made by the Pic-Pac deli gang. I knew the daily menu and knew if you didn't get there early enough on Friday, they'd be out of fried catfish. And the city school kids' first stop when school let out was the Pic-Pac deli. Those kids knew where to get good food, too!

I miss the friendly faces in the homey-feeling store — from Callie, Cece and others working the registers out front to Danny, his son and the others back in the meat department. And Sheila Bryant was always behind the scenes working. 

I missed the employees who had left prior to the store closing, too — like Tasha, Theresa and Jonathan, among others. They were all like relatives you didn't see all that often, but loved whenever you did see them. I even came to know other downtown folks who frequented the store — like Bruce and Bobby — I miss them all!

I confess, I cried in the store in front of "God and everybody" when they told me they were closing. I still catch myself driving down Louisville Hill and thinking I'll pop by Pic-Pac to pick up something for dinner and get that same sad feeling all over again. As I told Kathy Johnson when she broke the news about their closing, I would have to learn how to cook all over again, if they weren't going to be there!

Pic-Pac was the original store offering "curbside pickup" of items. Many times I'd call in an order and pick it up out back at the delivery door. Pic-Pac was ahead of its times in customer service! 

Occasionally while my husband was on a shopping trip to Pic-Pac, I'd remember something else we needed and I'd phone in what I'd forgotten and they'd announce it over their intercom. Once, there was some glitch with using charge cards and they let me take my cartful of groceries home and come back the next day to pay. You sure don't get that kind of personal attention at the big-box stores.

Just wanted to remind everyone what we lost when Pic-Pac closed — and hopefully to let all the good Pic-Pac people know that they are thought of and missed often!

Ceci Mitchell is a Frankfort native and former Pic-Pac fanatic still feeling their loss. 

