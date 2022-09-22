On Sept. 8, the Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission voted 6-3 to delay a decision related to a proposed text amendment that would allow the county and city to put bourbon barrel warehouses under conditional use in agricultural (AG) zones. In effect, Commissioner Paul Looney made a motion to table the items and send them to the zoning update committee, a subcommittee of the commission, pending the comprehensive plan update.

He said that the commission needed to hear more from the public. This is despite the commission voting to close the public hearings portion on the matter during the previous month’s meeting. Looney didn’t agree with the outcome of that decision, so rather than joining the commission in the next step of the process, he made a motion to table the text amendment until the comprehensive plan was updated.

Mary Palumbo

Mary Palumbo

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription