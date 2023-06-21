This letter is in response to Steve Terrell’s opinion piece (“Guest columnist: City needs to cut spending not increase taxes,” June 15).
On June 11, I read on the DIG Facebook page a post about the proposed budget, which was the same guest column that was published on The State Journal website on June 15. I emailed Terri Bradshaw, executive director and CEO of Kentucky Capital Development Corp., on June 12 and asked if there was a way to correct the numbers and budget assumptions in the post. She responded and included Terrell since he was the author of the post. I shared with them a few inaccuracies on June 12 and said I would draft a longer response on all his points. I also offered to speak to him. I did email him on June 14 and offered up the information below. Unfortunately, I did not hear from him and his letter was not updated prior to publication in The State Journal.
The exciting budget news is that the state has agreed to increase the Payment in lieu of Taxes (PILOT) to the City of Frankfort. Mayor Layne Wilkerson has a recent guest column describing this very item (“Guest columnist: 'In lieu of tax payments' contribution a big deal for Frankfort,” June 16). City leaders and staff have been working for quite some time to have it increased and the $846,000 payment will be paid annually. With this payment and increase of more than $600,000, we will have no operating deficit for our budget (which was previously estimated at $604,000).
According to the city’s website, the city has proposed a budget with revenues of $39,561,140 and expenditures of $45,365,700, leaving a budget DEFICIT of $5,804,560 for 2023-24.
This was the proposed FY 24 budget and deficit (from April) before any action was taken by the Board of Commissioners (BoC) and before we could update revenue projections in early May. At the request of the BoC to allow citizens an opportunity to review the proposed budget, staff uploaded the budget to the city’s website. A top priority of the BoC is transparency and by posting the proposed budget, they felt we were meeting that goal. With our revenue projections having increased, an increase in the PILOT payment, staff identified cost savings and cuts enacted by the BoC, we will have a balanced operating budget this year. We have proposed a $2.8 million capital budget of one-time expenditures such as vehicles, police cruisers and other large equipment. We will pay for that out of excess funds above our mandated minimum fund balance of $13 million (our current estimate of the fund balance is approximately $18 million).
Frankfort city leaders should cut spending vs increasing taxes.
Yes and the city has been cutting spending as much as we can before impacting service delivery. In 2023 and as part of the FY24 budget process, staff cut and found savings of more than $375,000 and the Board of Commissioners cut nearly $1.5 million dollars from the proposed budget. On May 8, the Finance Director and I announced revised revenue projections, an increase of $1 million when third quarter (ending March 31) revenues were reported and realized. With our improving local economy, businesses doing better and more state workers going back to work, this helped our budget tremendously.
New positions in mayor's and city manager's offices.
There are no new positions in the mayor's office (actually there is no mayor's budget). There is one new position in the city manager's office — a risk manager position. The Kentucky League of Cities will contribute $15,000 to help pay for this much needed position, which will focus on employee safety and reducing insurance claims.
Cutting trash services and raising fees and taxes on insurance premiums, garbage, 911 services and stormwater.
The city does not charge fees for trash pick-up or stormwater. The current 911 fee is $1 per month per landline assessed across the county. As you can imagine, not many people have landlines so there are discussions with the county to increase that fee to $5/$6 per month per property owner to pay for 911 services.
The city did raise the insurance premium taxes from 6% to 9%. 2% of that will be sunsetted once bonds that pay for the new fire station and downtown master plan/parks master plan projects are paid for. This is not out of step with other jurisdictions such as Georgetown at 8% and Versailles at 9%. Additionally, premiums have gone up across the nation due to natural disasters and inflation so the increases in premiums are not just due to the 3% increase.
The letter mentions property and occupational taxes. Property tax accounts for less than 10% of total revenue for the city budget. The other communities cited all charge a garbage fee (except Franklin County) so the money they collect pays for an essential service and thus frees up general fund dollars to invest and pay for other services. As an example, Georgetown pays $8/month fee for 911 services and $15.68/month for trash. Versailles pays $59/year for 911 services and $13.95/month for trash; and Lawrenceburg pays $30 per quarter for trash with no curbside recycling and $4.41/month for 911 services.
I can't address the city school tax cost as we have nothing to do with setting that rate. We only collect it and remit it to Frankfort Independent Schools.
I agree that we need to grow and have been communicating this to the community and BoC for the past two years. I and others are supportive of a new industrial park and to make more land available that can be developed.
The city has spent more than $100,000 on a "consultant" and a strategic plan that addresses economic development, diversity and equity, marketing and messaging and sustainability, but fails to focus on the actual responsibilities of local governments such as parks and recreation, police and fire, housing, emergency services, public works and transportation and a balanced budget.
Our strategic initiatives consultant was paid $84,000 annually to do a variety of activities, including helping to create the first Strategic Plan of the city. In the Strategic Plan, we have many activities that address parks (Parks Master Plan); police, fire, emergency services, public works and transit. Additionally these critical services are all budgeted for annually. Housing is not a legal responsibility of local government but we recognize the importance of this for our economy. We are conducting a housing study (in conjunction with Franklin County) so we can attract investment as we do not have enough housing in our community. We also need to grow — and thus have a priority on economic development.
While cutting services, the city paid a lobbying firm $18,000 to get $3.5 million to renovate a bridge to nowhere. But failed to mention that we, the taxpayers, are paying an additional $2 million for that renovation along with thousands more for future maintenance of that same bridge.
The up to $2 million for the renovation of the Broadway Bridge is currently not in the budget but will be as we move closer to that important work. This was approved through a resolution in November in an open session of a BOC meeting. The Broadway Bridge renovation has been identified in numerous plans over the years (2018 Downtown Master Plan; 2009 Riverfront Development Plan) as an important project that will increase tourism (generate revenue) and provide access to the river, which has been identified as a priority by the citizens of Frankfort. The bridge will connect areas that many of us used to go to when we were young before it was closed. There was a flower shop and food mart and café — and those activities can start up again. It will be one more way to connect to Benson Creek Marina and the new distillery down that road. And it will provide a continuous walking loop for citizens and visitors.
Department budgets have doubled.
I don't see that in our current proposed budget that any budget has doubled so will address broadly some increases to budgets. The city manager and city commission budget did increase dramatically during the pandemic due to CARES and ARPA funds that were received. But those increases have gone down. The planning department budget has increased these past two years due to hiring consultants (with the county) for a new Comprehensive Plan and complete zoning update. Planning also budgets for the new parking operator. The BoC did approve a historic preservation officer in 2020, which was originally in the city manager's budget but was moved to planning where it is a more appropriate fit. We will have a proposal in July to increase pay for our solid waste workers, police, fire and public works to ensure we are competitive and can keep our employees.
Fire station costs
The feasibility study of 2018 gave two options of a one-story, 18,000-square-foot facility at a cost of $6.4 million; and a two-story, 21,000-square-foot facility at a cost of $7.5 million. An updated cost estimate was done in 2021 for a two-story, 23,000-square-foot facility at a cost of $9.7 million. Increases in cost are mainly from construction. The feasibility study also stated that it was not possible to renovate the current Fire Station 1 for current or future needs. Please note that the BoC has not approved the new fire station costs, only the studies necessary to prepare the estimate.
In addressing the letter about cutting trash services, leaf pickup and bulky item pickup were only temporarily suspended. Both those services are considered non-essential. Trash and recycling services have never been interrupted and have operated continuously. It was a perfect storm since we had labor shortages, injuries, truck breakdowns and several storms occurred. Many communities in the state do not offer leaf service and bulky item pick up and if they do they charge for it. We do not. We are sorry for the inconvenience it may have caused citizens but I made a determination, in consultation with the public works director, that our employees’ safety comes first.
We will be updating our FY 24 budget website once a second reading and approval of our Budget Ordinance by the BoC occurs (approval is expected on Monday). The document will be located at https://www.frankfort.ky.gov/DocumentCenter/View/3991/Budget-FY24?bidId=
And if you wish to review the FY 2023 budget, it can be found here: https://sites.google.com/frankfort.ky.gov/fiscal-year-2023-budget/introduction
I would encourage that if anyone has a question about the budget or finances, to please contact us!
Laura Hagg is city manager of Frankfort. She can be emailed at lhagg@frankfort.ky.gov
