I have advocated for a change in the membership of the Kentucky State University Board of Regents for some time. I had even written a letter to Gov. Andy Beshear suggesting changes to that board. So, I must say that I was pleasantly surprised when I read in The State Journal the names of replacement members appointed by Beshear to the KSU Board of Regents. It has been a long time coming, but it is a positive move in the right direction.
I am by no means an expert in these matters, but my initial review of the appointees indicates an emphasis on individuals with a financial background and/or political persuasion. Understanding the tie-in to the $23 million dollars on the line for KSU, I can appreciate and accept some of the choices made by the governor.
Positive — yes; perfect — no. What is missing? The missing piece, as I see it, is the Frankfort/Franklin County community. Bottom line — KSU cannot continue to exist without the Frankfort/Franklin County community. The community needs KSU to enhance its position as a vibrant, attractive, diverse, educated, well-resourced community. The type of community that many cities of similar size would give up their “rainy day funds” to possess.
So, where are these community advocates that can interact with the university on a daily basis instead of once each quarter? Where are the voices of those who live, work and play in this community and whose very livelihood would be seriously impacted by the loss of a KSU?
Back in the 50s there was an announcement made mostly on radio stations, that said “It's 9 — do you know where your child is?" This is 2022 and I ask the Frankfort/Franklin County community — “Do you know where your child (KSU) is?"
Kentucky State University is not a stepchild of the Frankfort/Franklin County community. The community needs to stop treating it as such. KSU, on the other hand, needs to be more open, honest and transparent with the Frankfort/Franklin County community. I will admit that there have been good intentions on both sides to address these issues. Bottom line is that you can take all of the good intentions and pave over every pothole in Kentucky from the West Virginia state line on the east to the Indiana state line on the west. Both sides must come together to resolve all issues with open, honest conversations.
Our community has got to stop taking a backseat and allowing others to resolve our problems. It is time that we as a community step outside of our comfort zone, roll up our sleeves and start making things happen. What is the one ingredient that has been missing in all of our previous attempts?
The one thing that both KSU and the Frankfort/Franklin County community must have is “intentionality." I believe this is a turning point for KSU and our community as well. I also believe that it will be what WE make it be.
“We are better together.”
Ed Powe of Frankfort helped found Focus on Race Relations: Frankfort (FORR). He can be emailed at edpowe@hotmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.