I have advocated for a change in the membership of the Kentucky State University Board of Regents for some time. I had even written a letter to Gov. Andy Beshear suggesting changes to that board. So, I must say that I was pleasantly surprised when I read in The State Journal the names of replacement members appointed by Beshear to the KSU Board of Regents. It has been a long time coming, but it is a positive move in the right direction.

I am by no means an expert in these matters, but my initial review of the appointees indicates an emphasis on individuals with a financial background and/or political persuasion. Understanding the tie-in to the $23 million dollars on the line for KSU, I can appreciate and accept some of the choices made by the governor.

Ed Powe

Positive — yes; perfect — no. What is missing? The missing piece, as I see it, is the Frankfort/Franklin County community.  Bottom line — KSU cannot continue to exist without the Frankfort/Franklin County community. The community needs KSU to enhance its position as a vibrant, attractive, diverse, educated, well-resourced community. The type of community that many cities of similar size would give up their “rainy day funds” to possess. 

So, where are these community advocates that can interact with the university on a daily basis instead of once each quarter? Where are the voices of those who live, work and play in this community and whose very livelihood would be seriously impacted by the loss of a KSU?

Back in the 50s there was an announcement made mostly on radio stations, that said “It's 9 — do you know where your child is?" This is 2022 and I ask the Frankfort/Franklin County community — “Do you know where your child (KSU) is?" 

Kentucky State University is not a stepchild of the Frankfort/Franklin County community. The community needs to stop treating it as such. KSU, on the other hand, needs to be more open, honest and transparent with the Frankfort/Franklin County community. I will admit that there have been good intentions on both sides to address these issues. Bottom line is that you can take all of the good intentions and pave over every pothole in Kentucky from the West Virginia state line on the east to the Indiana state line on the west. Both sides must come together to resolve all issues with open, honest conversations.

Our community has got to stop taking a backseat and allowing others to resolve our problems. It is time that we as a community step outside of our comfort zone, roll up our sleeves and start making things happen. What is the one ingredient that has been missing in all of our previous attempts?

The one thing that both KSU and the Frankfort/Franklin County community must have is “intentionality." I believe this is a turning point for KSU and our community as well. I also believe that it will be what WE make it be.

“We are better together.”

Ed Powe of Frankfort helped found Focus on Race Relations: Frankfort (FORR). He can be emailed at edpowe@hotmail.com.

