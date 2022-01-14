The proposed expansion of Buffalo Trace can be a win-win situation. Bourbon has long been a part of Franklin County’s history and culture, and we want it to stay that way. We can easily achieve the best solution for our landscape and for the growth of Buffalo Trace.
Peaks Mill Road stretches along farmland and the Elkhorn Creek north of Frankfort. It beautifies our area’s heritage with vast rolling hills, old barns, stately trees, and a feeling of more simple times spread out across the region. The topography is unique to Franklin County and ought to be cherished, preserved and protected. The old stone fences have been written about in many books, rare native plants thrive here, and Paul Sawyier did many of his paintings along this road and creek bed. The terrain is not only beautiful but historic.
Buffalo Trace's proposed project to build many additional storage warehouses would sit at the entrance of the Peaks Mill corridor.
New bourbon distilleries are opening all the time across the world. Kentucky holds the valued distinction of being home to most of them. This is a great legacy within our state. What makes bourbon and Buffalo Trace so unique is that it comes from the gorgeous landscape of Kentucky — the land of rolling hills, horses and stone and wooden fences.
Thinking only about financial reward is very short sighted. Isn’t the long-term goal to be an asset to the community and to the growth of bourbon around the world? That is where the ultimate win is.
The long-term goal of growth and development is to find suitable areas that allow for expansion, create quality bourbon and also preserve the beauty and health of our homeland and neighboring communities. Loading up the exquisite countryside with warehouses is a short sighted move, and is not necessary. Franklin County has ample areas with large vacated lots, and also sections that are designated industrial. These are the appropriate locations for Buffalo Trace’s expansion.
Frankfort has always celebrated the bourbon industry. That has been one of our trademarks. We want to celebrate our environment, find existing industrial spaces and keep our traditions within the rapidly growing bourbon industry.
Our county has provided a home to the distillery for more than 200 years. They hold a very rich and valued place within our community and around the world. Both Franklin County and Buffalo Trace have been rewarded over the years, throughout the relationship.
I am one person who loves my home on the Peaks Mill Road in Franklin County. I am also a part of this community and the greater world community trying to find the extremely important long term balance between expansion and preservation. We need to be very careful and cherish our land. Natural environments and aquatic resources are irreplaceable.
I ask Buffalo Trace management to consider their ongoing legacy to Frankfort. Please preserve this exquisite landscape, unique wetlands which supply water to Cove Spring Park, and the pristine countryside and build in a designated industrial location. Buffalo Trace has the opportunity to both preserve and enhance their brand and the land too.
Mary Frank is a retired small business owner who has lived in this area for 45 years. She now works, sometimes, at The Light Clinic in downtown Frankfort. She can be emailed at protectpeaksmill@gmail.com
