No one would deny that Buffalo Trace Distillery has been of enormous benefit to this community. It has revitalized the bourbon industry locally and internationally. It has provided jobs and donated to many good local causes. It has offered an impressive display of lights for all of us each Christmas.
A key stop for bourbon enthusiasts, it has emerged as Frankfort’s chief tourist attraction, outdoing Daniel Boone’s gravesite and the floral clock at the state’s Capitol. Many of us would also attest that it makes a fine sipping beverage. Its success has to some degree led to the community’s success as a charming and historic community on the banks of the Kentucky River.
That boom has also led to expansion as additional bourbon warehouses have been built on at least one farm contiguous to its property bordering Lewis Ferry Road, enormous boxes that dominate the landscape though fortunately largely hidden from public view.
Now that boom and the need for expansion threatens the quality and character of perhaps the county’s last undeveloped asset: Peaks Mill Road and the Elkhorn corridor. Buffalo Trace is reportedly planning to purchase what formerly was the Noel/Hines farm just below Arnold Ridge subdivision and nearby Peaks Mill Elementary School, a process that would require a change of zoning from agricultural to industrial before warehouses could be built.
This expansion would dramatically change the character of Frankfort’s last claim for unparalleled scenic beauty and historic legacy. In place of going along with the short-term benefit of additional tax revenues that these warehouses would bring, we should weigh harmful effects on the Peaks Mill corridor.
Such a change would open the door to landowners selling their land for more subdivisions and commercial chains. Arguably, changing the nature of Peaks Mill Road would give a green light to wholesale degradation of the area from 127 to Peaks Mill and beyond.
Why stand in the way of progress and promised prosperity? One, of course, must ask whose prosperity, since neighboring property owners will likely see their property values plummet. No one wants to live in the shadow of colossal eyesores.
The property in question is adjacent to a dedicated wetland, a relic of the time when the valley was a channel of Elkhorn Creek with a pattern of flow that carved a fertile floodplain out of densely forested upland. The wetlands that geology created feed nearby Cove Spring Park and is the largest remaining, and perhaps sole, expanse of extended wetlands in the Bluegrass.
A fire or leakage from one of these structures could result in another massive die-off of aquatic life in the Kentucky River similar to the one a few years ago at another distillery. There is also growing evidence that whiskey-aging facilities produce a black fungus that degrade vegetation, buildings and neighboring residential developments such as Arnold Ridge.
Finally, there is a safety threat. The intersection of Peaks Mill Road, close by the Peaks Mill School, is already dangerous. Adding additional traffic from big trucks transporting barrels of bourbon raises the risk of endangering the lives of pedestrians and local motorists, including parents picking up or dropping off their children at the nearby school.
Such a dramatic change to this idyllic landscape would require expanding the width of the road, not to mention the additional cost of repairing damage done by heavy trucks. It’s not easy to argue away these additional risks, especially when there are alternatives.
Imagine the threshold of the Elkhorn Valley dominated by a cluster of 15 or so four- or five-story monoliths whose sole purpose is to age barreled bourbon. This sprawl is counter to the vison for development described in our Comprehensive Plan.
Industrial development in the Peaks Mill area should not happen, especially since there is adequate industrial space available on land set aside to accommodate such needs.
It is the hope of many of us who live in the area and for all of us who enjoy the beauty and recreational amenities of Elkhorn Creek and the scenic countryside in which Buffalo Trace proposes to construct its warehouses that such buildings be limited to areas set aside for just such purposes.
Maybe we should be asking what artist Paul Sawyier would do to maintain the integrity of a special place that remains much as he saw it over a hundred years ago, a place that is replicated on the walls of nearly every home in Frankfort.
Buffalo Trace has an opportunity to confirm the opinion of many of us that it wishes to be a good neighbor.
Richard Taylor of Frankfort is a former Kentucky poet laureate who teaches English at Transylvania University. He formerly worked at Kentucky State University. He can be emailed at richard.taylor.ky@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
To be fair, Richard lives in the general area where this farm is located, and everyone is acquainted with the 'not in my backyard' syndrome when this type of building expansion occurs. That said, Richard is right about this particular expansion, and I believe his concerns are very valid. Increasing lanes and truck traffic around concentrations of small children in school is not a wise idea. Even worse, this farm has wetlands on it whose loss will impact wildlife, particularly bird life, as well as drainage issues both for a potential building and for the surrounding Cove Run park areas. Just the sheer potential for environmental disaster given the toxicity of the potential building's contents should be enough to cause Buffalo Trace to look elsewhere. Finally, Buffalo Trace has an exceptional profile in the community, enjoying a perception of good will with Franklin County residents - this action could negatively impact that. Buffalo Trace, please look elsewhere - you have to truck the barrels anyway, there is no need to be so close to the distillery when the risk is so high and so unnecessary.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.