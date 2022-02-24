There are few communities that compare to Peaks Mill when it comes to nature at its best and you do not have to travel far to get there. Just take the Peaks Mill Road which travels from the top of Cedar Cove Hill on U.S. 127 North, through the most beautiful country you will ever experience, to the National Fish Hatchery near Indian Gap. Your peaceful journey through a community that has only seen minor changes in over 100 years begins at the fairly new Peaks Mill Elementary School.  

I live a stone’s throw from this intersection and mornings and afternoons are extremely dangerous with parents lined up on Peaks Mill Road to drop off or pick up their children. Impatient drivers dart out of Peaks Mill Road in front of cars and trucks (tractor trailers in some cases) traveling on U.S. 127. This intersection of U.S. 127 and Peaks Mill Road is in a curve and the speed limit is 55.

Past the elementary school, Peaks Mill Road narrows considerably. Most travelers are familiar with the road and will slow down when passing the opposite direction and I don’t think I have ever seen a tractor trailer on it, probably because there is no reason for them to travel that road. 

All you see for miles is farmland, stone fences, crane, hawk, deer, large lot homes, folks hauling canoe and kayaks and Elkhorn Creek as portions of the Peaks Mill Road meander alongside. Elkhorn Creek is one of the longest at just over 93 miles. People from all over come to explore the creek for its beautiful scenery and mild rapids. As a boy, I was able to turn over any large rock in the creek and find crawfish or go-devils. Not so many aquatic creatures any more but the scenery is like no other.

In my almost 60 years in Franklin County nothing I can think of has ever threatened Peaks Mill and Elkhorn Creek quite like the Buffalo Trace initiative to construct whiskey warehouses in the Peaks Mill area. The traffic issue alone scares me. A major road upgrade would be required from the school to the entrance(s) of these whiskey warehouses. It doesn’t help the moms and dads trying to drop off and pick up their kids from school. Safety is a big concern, but so is the air, noise and water pollution that comes with these whiskey warehouses. 

I moved once because Buffalo Trace bought up property behind my house on Cedar Cove Hill to construct a minimum of 13 massive warehouses. Obviously I didn’t move far enough away because they are doing it again. I am not the only one in the county who has asked why RED warehouses? It is bad enough that these monster, big block, five- to seven-story football field buildings are in our back yard but to paint them that hideous RED adds to the sight/view pollution. Why not brown or green or grey to attempt some sort of compromise to ruining our view shed? This is not being a considerate neighbor.  

The noise the fans make from these huge structures keeps my friend up at night. He was my neighbor before I moved off Cedar Cove Hill and he wishes he had left before the Buffalo Trace invasion. Now his property value has dropped so much he is afraid he can’t move. According to my friend, he complained and Buffalo Trace representatives showed up and acknowledged the noise from the fans. There was no follow up and the noise continues.

Water pollution is eminent too but Buffalo Trace will tell you water pollution isn’t an issue because they have berms for secondary containment. These berms aren’t much good in a tornado which is very possible in this area. Houses, patio furniture and basically anything you have outside is covered with this whiskey mold and it also carries to the creek. Any runoff from existing warehouse locations enters the Kentucky River. Runoff from the proposed location will run into the creek.

The negative far outweighs the positive for this Peaks Mill Whiskey Warehouse Industrial Park initiative. With all the outcry from the community you would think Buffalo Trace would look elsewhere for their next industrial park, possibly an existing industrial park. If they had assisted this community with desperate needs like a new civic center or indoor aquatic park, I could see how they would be bold enough to ask for such a damaging request but they haven’t done much more than providing jobs and paying taxes like any other company does.  I appreciate the jobs the distillery creates and I know many employees. Not constructing warehouses in Peaks Mill will not cost one of these employees their job.

It appears the 1,000 or so signatures on the petition against Buffalo Trace constructing warehouses in Peaks Mill has had some impact. A Buffalo Trace attorney has dropped the initiative to have the property rezoned and now plans on changing the zoning ordinance itself, to allow warehouses in all agriculture zoned districts. So not only is Peaks Mill in danger, but so is other Franklin County farmland. 

Contact the Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission and its sub-committee, the zoning ordinance update committee, fiscal court planning staff, magistrates and the judge-executive to voice your support for the Save Peaks Mill movement. This year is election year, so put them on the spot asking if they support the citizens of Franklin County or do they support industry ruining our rural areas. There is room in our industrial parks for industry. Don’t take away our rare, beautiful natural treasures.

Joe Sanderson is a lifelong resident of Frankfort and Franklin County and a former planning commissioner. Email him at joesanderson61@yahoo.com.

