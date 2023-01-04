I was 16 and met a girlfriend at school. She had moved from Paintsville to Frankfort with her family. Her daddy was an Army recruiter.

Well, the word got around to their mountain wealthy coon hunter friends in Paintsville that I lived on a farm on the banks of the south fork of Elkhorn Creek and that we had a large population of coons second to none in the state. The land is pretty flat here. The creek not too deep. No mountain cliffs for their coon hounds or hunters to fall off of. Plenty of corn planted and aquatic life to feed coons and just as important —no venomous snakes.

