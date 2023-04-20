"So distribution should undo excess
And each man have enough,"
— Shakespeare, "King Lear"
To combat income and wealth disparities we need to employ the secular trinity of labor/workers' rights, wages and taxes.
One major piece of legislation could immediately enhance labor/workers' rights in the U.S. — "Protecting the Right to Organize Act" (PRO ACT). According to a Gallup Poll, 70% of Americans approve of labor unions, but membership is at an all-time low because of decades long systematic attacks on our foundational laws thereby creating a hostile work environment.
An Economic Policy Institute analysis found that employers were charged with violating federal law in 41.5% of union elections by firing, threatening, and/or retaliating against workers who dared to collectively bargain. The penalties for violating current labor laws are not sufficient to deter employers (supported by certain elected representatives) from infringing on workers' rights under the National Labor Relations Act.
The PRO ACT will:
• Give workers the freedom to organize and join unions.
• Give workers the right to control elections and reject forced anti-union meetings.
• Impose severe penalties on employers for retaliatory practices.
• Create a roadmap to a first contract and if an agreement cannot be reached, there will be binding arbitration.
• Strengthen the right to strike and employers can no longer ban secondary activities, such as boycotts.
• Crack down on workers' misclassifications to "supervisors" or "independent contractors" to deprive them of organizing and bargaining rights.
The PRO ACT is necessary to restore the basic rights of workers to organize their workplace and collectively bargain for better pay, benefits and working conditions for themselves and a better life for their families.
Turning to the concept and reality of wages, we need to move past the "lie" of a minimum wage and quickly reach a livable wage for all American workers. Currently in the U.S., the federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour which generates an annual wage of $15,000, only slightly above the $13,590 poverty level. If the worker making the $15,000 annual salary is trying to provide for a family, the effort falls below the poverty level.
Dr. Amy K. Glasmiere, at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, has developed a livable wage calculator for specific areas to help determine the wage needed to provide the necessities (without assistance), such as food, clothing, affordable housing, utilities, childcare, medical/dental care, transportation, education, civic and family life, insurances, pension and taxes at the least. It does not include vacations, college savings or new cars for all the children. The results for Franklin County/Frankfort are as follows for a family of two adults (both working) with two children the livable wage is $23.73 per hour per adult. The poverty wage is $6.67 per hour per adult and the minimum wage is $7.25 per hour per adult.
Can you imagine, at the minimum or poverty wage, the impact on the lives of a family if a flat, regressive, obscene 30% sales tax were levied on those wages? Therefore, demand that your representatives reject the Fair Tax Act.
Tax reform must ensure the good of all and not just the few. The Constitution in Article 1 gives Congress the power to levy and collect taxes to pay the debts and provide for the common defense and general welfare (common good) of the U.S. ... taxes shall be uniform throughout the U.S.
Any proper tax reform must include all types of taxes, including but not limited to income, estate, excise, gift, investment, capital gains, dividend, "sin," luxury, inheritance, net worth, and Social Security/Medicare (cap). Money may be the medium of exchange for commerce, but taxes are the "medium" for governments to turn public, social and military needs and policies into public goods and services for the common good and not just for the benefit of the wealthy and the large corporations.
The nonpartisan Congressional Research Service reached the conclusion in 2012 that tax cuts do not spur growth or benefit all, but do increase income and wealth inequality. The political ploy for votes by "cutting taxes" has the following results in the share of federal tax cuts going to and benefiting each income tax group: poorest 20% receive 3%; second poorest 20% receive 7%; middle 20% receive 9%; fourth 20% receive 16%; richest 20% receive 65%. After rejecting the Fair Tax Act, we should support the Billionaire Minimum Income Tax (for a start), Stock Buyback Accountability Act of 2023, Social Security Expansion Act of 2023, and the politicians who endorse and work for these efforts in concert with other redistributive tax measures.
Then, as usual, we taxpayers will say, "The price of equality is too high." No — the cost of inequality is too high. Continued inequality over time can add 61 million to the already 25 million people living in poverty with the resulting negative effects on hunger, homelessness, health, education, wages, income and wealth mobility, crime, incarceration, immigration, suicide, quality of life, and other human rights. Unless the U.S. changes its political and social trajectory, we will not be a shining example of common good and compassion, but no more than a fading folklore, a sad chapter, or a brief footnote "...in the course of human events."
Glenn Ballard, of Frankfort, has 40 years of experience in administration in the areas of mental health, health care and education. He is retired and "a repurposed citizen for commonwealth and country." He can be emailed at midvar1975@gmail.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.