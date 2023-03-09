The Elkhorn Creek is a valuable resource for our community. It is home to premier bass fishing and scenic recreation areas. It is not only an important economic asset, providing jobs and supporting businesses in the tourism, fishing, and recreation industries, but it is also an emotional asset, providing a unique and cherished experience for kayakers and anglers.
The proposed amendment of the zoning code for the construction of bourbon warehouses by Sazerac, the owners of Buffalo Trace, is concerning for many reasons.
First and foremost, these plans would put the water quality of the creek at risk. The increased truck traffic, potential for spillage, and fumes from the bourbon production could have detrimental effects on the creek's ecosystem. The proposed warehouses would be located near the creek, which could result in spills that could potentially harm the smallmouth bass population, an important part of the local fishing community.
Imagine the scenario, an algae bloom commonly caused by spillage of spirits into waterways dramatically reduces the water’s oxygen level. Fed by nutritious alcohol pollution, the creek turns a lush green color and inhales so much air from the creek that the fish begin to drown in the water. By the time the algae consumes all of the liquor, we commonly see miles of dead stretches of river, with fish kills that number in the thousands. Even with modern cleanup policies and techniques, such fish kills are a frequent blight to Kentucky waterways.
Significant development often alters the way water flows, and can cause more frequent high water, followed by swiftly dropping levels. When large swaths of land previously zoned for agriculture are bulldozed and covered with industry, less water is absorbed into the soil, and water travels more suddenly into feeder streams and waterways, resulting in high water spikes that cause localized flooding.
Furthermore, the "Angel's Share" fumes and black fungus that come from the bourbon production process could impact the health of local residents. One of the sites that Sazerac has purchased is particularly concerning as it is close to a local school, putting the children and staff at risk in case of spills or fires.
As representatives of the Bluegrass Wildwater Association, a local paddling club representing over 500 members whose roots and advocacy go back to 1976, we are deeply concerned about the safety of the Elkhorn Creek watershed. The creek is a critical part of our community and the whitewater community at large. It provides a unique and cherished recreation experience for kayakers and anglers. The Elkhorn Creek is regarded by anglers as the premier smallmouth bass fishery in the state and should be protected for future generations to enjoy.
We believe that the proposed warehouses along the creek and in the Peaks Mill area is not in the best interest of our community. The potential impact on the water quality, health of local residents, and recreation opportunities makes it imperative that we take action to protect our watershed. We urge our local leaders to consider the long-term impact of this proposal and to prioritize the safety and well-being of our community over short-term economic gain.
Let us work together to protect the Elkhorn Creek watershed and preserve the unique and valuable resources it provides for future generations.
Angus Milton is a conservation representative for the Bluegrass Wildwater Association (BWA), a paddling club with a long history of advocacy in the area. As an avid whitewater kayaker and fly fisherman, he strives to protect and enjoy the wild places of Kentucky. He can be emailed at angus.milton@gmail.com
