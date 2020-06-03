Our community is at a watershed moment. Do we allow a historic farm to be leveled and covered with industrial warehousing in the name of economic development? Or do we stake our future on the natural beauty, prime farmland and tourism potential of places like the Blanton Crutcher Farm?
Envision Franklin County applauds the fiscal court for holding a hearing on this issue, one that will test our community goals. The county's development arm, Kentucky Capital Development Corp. (KCDC), has urged local officials to allow the farm to be rezoned from agricultural to industrial. KCDC President and CEO Terri Bradshaw sounds the alarm that a shortage of industrial land will hamstring the county's ability to recover economically from COVID-19.
Envision submits that community goals should not be sacrificed for sprawl, especially when the industrial park is not being efficiently used, and most especially because the developer does not deserve it.
Our community's goals, to name a few from the Comprehensive Plan, call for the protection of historic places and the promotion of infill in order to prevent sprawl. Growth should be smart and should align with community values.
The Blanton Crutcher Farm is one of Franklin County's most historic farms. In fact, the entire farm is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Its 1796 house was also listed on the historic register until the farm's new owner bulldozed it (without a permit) this summer. The farm's prime soils and tourist potential on the Bourbon Trail also make is a valuable community asset.
No compelling reason exists to sacrifice the farm. Warehousing is not a great job generator, and a new suite of warehouses at the edge of the county does not represent the magic ticket to economic recovery. Without a life cycle cost analysis we don't even know if the development will be a net revenue producer or a net loss to Franklin County since the county will likely assume the cost of services to the development, including sewers, roads, fire and police protection.
Despite Bradshaw's claims of dire shortages of land, industrial lots of various sizes totaling nearly 200 acres currently exist in our county, according to KCDC's website. Moreover, some of the industrial park is inefficiently used. Office space should be located in areas that need infill and industrial land should be reserved for industry.
Finally, the request to rezone to industrial should be denied because Ron Tierney doesn't deserve it. Tierney's pattern of violations demonstrate that he doesn't respect our community. From bulldozing the historic home without a permit to constructing an illegal entrance on Duncan Road to lighting an illegal burn, Tierney has displayed arrogance and a disrespect for the rules.
He has thumbed his nose at his neighbors by leveling the big trees that acted as an important buffer for local residents. His land clearing on over 10 acres (he has a permit for land disturbance on 1 acre or less) has resulted in flooding and property damage downstream.
To be a successful community we must insist that community goals are honored and that everyone play by the rules. Voting to approve this zone change would reward Tierney for his illegal actions and signal that anything goes in Franklin County.
Economic prosperity can be grounded in historic preservation and land protection, as studies around the country show. Franklin County Fiscal Court should vote no to the zone change and usher in a new era of integrity when it comes to decisions about our precious land.
Chris Schimmoeller is president of Envision Franklin County. She can be emailed at c.schimmoeller@gmail.com
