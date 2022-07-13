I applaud local officials for recent decisions that safeguarded the environment, at least for now. The Planning & Zoning Commission recently voted to deny industrial rezoning for the historic Blanton Crutcher Farm on Duncan Road, and the fiscal court refused to pass a resolution that would pressure the Commission to allow whiskey warehousing on all rural lands in Franklin County.

These decisions took courage. I am grateful to have local leaders willing to make the best decision for the future of Franklin County regardless of the inevitable criticism. Let’s be real: the economic doldrums of Franklin County cannot be pinned on two or three recent votes. Decisions to protect prime farmland, scenic beauty, and the environment will always be in the best interests of residents because clean air, clean water, food, and beauty will always be essential to our success.

Chris Schimmoeller

Chris Schimmoeller

The reasons for Franklin County’s lackluster economy span a couple decades of poor leadership, shortsighted decisions, and lack of creativity. While sacrificing a valuable farm to industrial development might appease the development community, we will not suddenly snap out of the doldrums with short-sighted superficial fixes. The answer to revitalizing our community is much more complex and will require much more work than that. 

Take the Comprehensive Plan, for instance. Currently under revision, this plan reflects the community’s vision about how it wants to grow and what it wants to look like in the future. As a member of the Comp Plan Advisory Committee, I am struck by how much of the current Comp Plan has been routinely ignored for years. If planners and local leaders adhered to the provisions of the plan, we would largely avoid the battles over zoning and land use that seem so prevalent today. Unfortunately, time and again, deference is given to applicants seeking exceptions to our codes. The result is often unwanted, unattractive development that poorly serves the public.

Let’s use the Blanton Crutcher Farm as an example of our current pattern of sprawling development. Economic developers tell us that we are out of industrial land and that we need these 85 acres of prime farmland to grow our industrial footprint.  

Instead of paving over precious, finite farmland, we should use our existing industrial land more efficiently. Currently, only a third of the occupants of Industrial Parks 1 and 2 are industrial users. I suggest we reform how we utilize existing industrial land so that industrial land is reserved for industrial users. Current professional offices and commercial uses can be relocated over time to areas in need of redevelopment around Frankfort.  

And what would more industrial development yield? There is no guarantee that rezoning the Blanton Crutcher Farm would bring more than a few large warehouses and a handful of jobs. According to data submitted in the case, the industrial parks already comprise 570 acres of land and provide 2,735 jobs. That’s 4.8 jobs per acre. Total local property and employment tax generated by these properties is $2,830,544, which means that the industrial parks yield almost $5,000 in tax revenue per acre, excluding governmental services, maintenance, and long-term infrastructure costs.  

In comparison, a basic two-story office building in Frankfort generates over $11,000/acre; a one-story medical office generates $20,000/acre; and a two-story downtown office generates over $75,000/acre.  

Common sense dictates that it is in the fiscal interest of Franklin County to invest in development that generates the highest revenue per acre rather than expanding our already sprawling and inefficiently used industrial land at the expense of fertile soils, watershed integrity, scenic beauty, and quiet neighborhoods. This more compact approach also requires less expensive infrastructure such as roads, waterlines, and sewers, which reduces the cost of taxes for all citizens.

Frankfort is a river town endowed with diverse waterways and spectacular scenery. While our geography constrains how we might grow, it also makes us unique and better able to attract industries that complement our community, such as those related to tourism and technology. As we make decisions about how to grow, we must remember that protecting the environment is fundamental to our success.

Chris Schimmoeller is president of Envision Franklin County and a member of the Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee. She can be emailed at c.schimmoeller@gmail.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription