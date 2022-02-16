Over the past few years, state legislatures across the nation have introduced or passed bills banning those who are biologically male from competing in women’s sports. In 2021 alone, eight states enacted legislation banning transgender individuals from participating in women’s athletics to some degree. It is now Kentucky’s turn.
Discrimination is not the objective of this bill, but rather to protect the many years of progress this country has made with the passage of Title IX, which was created to enhance athletic opportunity for young women. Allowing biological males to compete in sanctioned female athletics reverses years of that progress.
It is not the government's place to tell residents of the commonwealth how they should live their lives; I think most reasonable people can understand the nuance of this bill.
I ask that we all take a deep breath and ask a simple question. Do transgender women have an advantage over biological women?
If you look at the science, it’s pretty clear.
Consider the example of Andraya Yearwood, a transgender student athlete from Connecticut. Yearwood began competing on a high school girls team in early April 2017 and won first place in the girls 100-meter and 200-meter dashes. In a 2019 interview with the Associated Press, Yearwood acknowledged she is stronger than many of her biologically female competitors, but says girls who are not transgender may have other advantages.
“One high jumper could be taller and have longer legs than another, but the other could have perfect form, and then do better,” Yearwood said. “One sprinter could have parents who spend so much money on personal training for their child, which in turn, would cause that child to run faster.”
What Yearwood fails to note is biological males, when compared with women, are taller; have longer and stronger bones with narrower hips and wider shoulders; lower body fat; denser, longer muscle fibers; stronger tendons; larger hearts, lungs and higher levels of hemoglobin, the protein that carries oxygen within the blood. No surgery or hormone therapy can change our biological sex, for the chromosomes are specific to our gender at the moment of conception. Studies show the only potential way to alter that advantage, is to begin suppressing testosterone when a male child is between three and six months of age.
Young women deserve to have the same opportunities as young men through sports. They deserve an equal playing field that is determined by hard work, sweat and commitment. As the father of a daughter and the grandfather of a granddaughter, this is personal. I want to see fairness in women’s athletics preserved. I want to see my granddaughter compete in sports and take them as far as her personal commitment and goals allow.
Sen. Robby Mills (R-Henderson) represents the 4th District, which includes Caldwell, Crittenden, Henderson, Livingston, Union, and Webster counties. He serves as the chair of the Senate Standing Committee on State and Local Government and as a member of the Senate Standing Committees on Veterans, Military Affairs, and Public Protection; Economic Development, Tourism, and Labor; and is a liaison member on the Budget Review Subcommittee on General Government, Finance, and Public Protection. Additionally, He also is a member of the Public Pension Oversight Board. Mills can be emailed at Robby.Mills@lrc.ky.gov
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.