Frankfort city government is poised to throw every landowner in Franklin County under the bus. The Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission voted unanimously to draft an amendment that allows Buffalo Trace and any other distillery to build bourbon warehouses wherever they want in Franklin County without any restrictions or chance for people to object.

The commission refuses to acknowledge that whiskey fungus will cause millions of dollars of property damage to the 132 homes in Arnold Ridge subdivision. They refuse to listen to people's complaints about the noise from warehouse fans or Buffalo Trace's refusal to return their calls. They refuse to acknowledge that 1,545 people have signed a petition opposing the amendment change on environmental grounds.

Margaret Groves

Margaret Groves

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription