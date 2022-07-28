Frankfort city government is poised to throw every landowner in Franklin County under the bus. The Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission voted unanimously to draft an amendment that allows Buffalo Trace and any other distillery to build bourbon warehouses wherever they want in Franklin County without any restrictions or chance for people to object.
The commission refuses to acknowledge that whiskey fungus will cause millions of dollars of property damage to the 132 homes in Arnold Ridge subdivision. They refuse to listen to people's complaints about the noise from warehouse fans or Buffalo Trace's refusal to return their calls. They refuse to acknowledge that 1,545 people have signed a petition opposing the amendment change on environmental grounds.
They ignore the fire hazard the warehouses present. Remember they're full of alcohol. If the warehouses catch fire they can't be extinguished. Indeed its questionable whether a warehouse fire could be contained from spreading into Arnold Ridge homes adjacent to the Peaks Mill site. At the previous planning and zoning meeting close to a hundred people showed up to protest the amendment. They would have shown up again to this last meeting if they had realized the amendment change had been hidden in the agenda under "new business."
The rumor is that as soon as the amendment is approved and all county agricultural land is open to warehouse development, the city intends to annex the new Buffalo Trace/Peaks Mill site so they can get the tax dollars instead of the county. The city desperately needs the money to make up for a shortfall of occupational taxes due to people working from home during the pandemic. Evidently the city is willing to sacrifice county land to make up for the revenue shortfall. What is really sad is Nelson County/Bardstown and Davies County/Owensboro have worked together and kept warehouse developments away from subdivisions and schools in designated rural areas.
Here's the kicker the city doesn't know; Buffalo Trace's people have been seen lobbying state legislators to exempt them from any taxes. In the end the city may not get any taxes after they sell out the county to Buffalo Trace. Buffalo Trace is the only winner. Like granny said, "You lay down with dogs you get up with fleas."
People in the county don't let the city give your land to Buffalo Trace or other distilleries. Call and keep calling every day to protest the amendment change. You only have a few weeks to stop the amendment.
The planning and zoning commission will meet Aug. 11 at 5 p.m. at City Hall. Be there to peacefully protest. If you don't, you may wake up with whiskey warehouses next to your property and whiskey fungus over your equipment, cars, home and garden, especially if you live along U.S. 127, a route Buffalo Trace has already targeted for warehouse development.
Check the websites franklincounty.ky.gov for emails addresses for members of planning and zoning commission and fiscal court members. Send an email to each of their members and tell them to vote NO to the amendment, NO to industrial bourbon warehouses on agricultural lands anywhere Buffalo Trace or other distilleries wants to put them.
Margaret Groves is a retired teacher and state government worker, who has lived in Franklin County for 22 years. She can be emailed at mtfgroves@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.