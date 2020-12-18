I grew up in a place where I witnessed firsthand the debilitating effect of a lack of critical infrastructure upon the individual, the community, and the country as a whole. Health, education, and commerce were all impacted by a lack of access to electricity and telephone service. Today, in Kentucky’s rural areas, the culprit is a lack of access to the critical infrastructure of the 21st century — broadband internet.
The coronavirus pandemic has brought the need for internet access into even greater focus, as broadband has been a critical means to access jobs, education, government services and health care. It has brought a certain level of stability to us in a time of profound disruption. An essential part of most of the world’s daily life, a lack of access to broadband, in part, means that future economic opportunities would be unattainable. This reality is now confronting 300,000 of our fellow Kentuckians.
So, what is the solution? Obviously, broadband internet companies must expand their infrastructure into underserved parts of the state. But before that can happen, policymakers in Frankfort must establish clear, effective, streamlined regulations, as well as invest in smart solutions that will accelerate broadband investment in rural Kentucky. Recently, Louisville-based think-tank Pegasus Institute, released a report, “Exploring Barriers to Kentucky Broadband Access,” in which they make three recommendations to advance broadband access.
First, the report recommends the development of universal rules for pole attachments and pole replacements. This smart solution addresses the most important part of every broadband project that virtually no Kentuckian thinks about — utility poles. The poles that line our streets carry the wires through which the internet runs. In rural areas, many more poles are needed to connect each home and business.
Kentucky currently has a patchwork of rules related to attaching to utility poles, which results in delaying and inhibiting broadband buildouts. Fortunately, the Kentucky Public Service Commission (PSC) is taking positive steps to address these needless barriers by establishing consistent pole attachment regulations. These could include an equitable cost-sharing system for pole replacements and reasonable regulations that would allow for more broadband deployment in rural areas of Kentucky.
Second, the report recommends eliminating taxes on capital expenditures for telecommunications equipment. When I was a member of the General Assembly, I sponsored legislation which would have created an exemption for the sale of equipment used to expand broadband. That legislation would have put Kentucky on a level playing field with our surrounding states, which have all implemented tax incentives to spur broadband deployment. Unfortunately, that legislation did not pass. But now, more than ever, is the General Assembly’s opportunity to support the advancement and delivery of broadband to more Kentuckians.
And lastly, the report recommends permanently suspending Kentucky Wired. What has degenerated into a colossal disaster has cost Kentuckians nearly a half-billion dollars to date, with nothing positive to show for it. According to State Auditor Harmon, we’re on track to spend at least a billion additional dollars on this project, which after six years, has yet to deliver internet to a single Kentuckian. Now is the time to stop the hemorrhaging, cut the losses, and save Kentuckians several hundred million in future tax dollars.
Some 300,000 Kentuckians are counting on the Public Service Commission and the General Assembly to help them access the internet and all the benefits in brings. This is not just a matter of expanding economic opportunity; it is a matter of ensuring that justice is served to every Kentuckian, by granting equal access to benefits such as health, education and commerce. Due consideration should be given to the recommendations provided by the Pegasus Institute as they provide a solid road map for Kentucky’s broadband expansion.
Diane St. Onge, of Fort Wright, is a former member of the Kentucky House of Representatives representing the 63rd District. She can emailed through Ali Adkins at aadkins@pluspr.com.
