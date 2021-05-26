After more than six years of debate between solar advocates and Kentucky’s electric utilities, the Kentucky Public Service Commission (PSC) delivered a clear victory for solar advocates and the future of local, customer-owned energy resources in Kentucky.
On May 14, the PSC issued a final Order in the first case to propose changes to net metering since passage of the controversial Net Metering Act of 2019 (SB 100). In its order, the commission rejected Kentucky Power Company’s proposed changes to net metering, which would have reduced the value of solar energy fed back to the utility to 3.7 cents/kWh (a 75% reduction). Instead, the commission set the new compensation rate at 9.7 cents/kWh (12% below the retail rate of 11 cents/kWh).
This ruling maintains the financial viability of installing rooftop solar and will enable the continued growth of rooftop solar in Eastern Kentucky. Furthermore, the order creates the framework for how the commission will handle net metering in future rate cases brought by other utilities. The commission acknowledged multiple benefits provided by distributed solar generation to the utility and ratepayers and adopted principles and best practices to be used for determining the value of distributed energy resources such as rooftop solar. The inclusion of the cost of carbon and the impact on jobs among the benefits to be considered is especially significant.
The Kentucky Solar Energy Society participated in this case as one of three joint intervenors with Kentuckians For The Commonwealth and the Mountain Association. They are represented by Tom FitzGerald of the Kentucky Resources Council and received technical support from expert witnesses James Owen of Renew, Missouri, and Karl Rábago. The Kentucky Solar Energy Industries Association also intervened in the case in support of fair net metering rates. The joint intervenors and KYSEIA are now intervening in pending cases concerning LG&E and Kentucky Utilities Company. Decisions in these cases are expected in the coming months.
This order is a promising sign for the expansion of distributed energy resources in Kentucky. As the commission stated, “Kentucky Power’s testimony framed the increases in solar PV as an operational challenge, while intervenors have demonstrated that solar PV provides an opportunity to integrate a new resource onto the power system. The commission acknowledges that solar PV and other eligible generating facilities may, at some point in the future, create system challenges, but currently the commission sees an opportunity to begin processes that will comprehensively integrate solar PV and other resources into the power system and provide significant benefits to ratepayers; participating and non-participating alike.”
The Kentucky Solar Energy Society will be hosting a free webinar to review the PSC’s order on June 3 at 7 p.m. Presenters will be Joshua Bills of the Mountain Association, Tom FitzGerald of the Kentucky Resources Council, and Andy McDonald of KySES. To register, visit www.kyses.org.
Andy McDonald, of Frankfort, is the director of Apogee — Climate & Energy Transitions. He can be reached at andy@ApogeeClimate.org.
