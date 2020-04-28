On April 17, the Kentucky Court of Appeals issued a strongly worded opinion to the Kentucky State Police in which it rejected the agency’s claim that production of uniform arrest and traffic citations — requested by a Courier Journal reporter in 2017 — was unreasonably burdensome.
The 8 million-plus requested citations are stored in a record keeping system that is not configured for ease of redaction of protected information like social security numbers.
The court quoted from the Franklin Circuit Court’s opinion declaring that “[a]gency inefficiency cannot restrict the citizenry’s liberty interest in accessing information to promote government transparency among all levels of state government.”
The Court of Appeals also quoted a landmark 2008 Kentucky Supreme Court opinion recognizing that an agency “should not be able to rely on any inefficiency in its own internal record keeping system to thwart an otherwise proper open records request.”
Ultimately, the court concluded, “The scale of the request does not alter the character of the material requested.” A public agency’s duties are not excused by challenges of its own making.
Just over a week before, a Tennessee court issued a “stinging rebuke” to the Knox County Sheriff for his “outrageous conduct” in subverting that state’s open records law.
The subject of that request, submitted by a University of Tennessee professor, was also arrest records. And the Knox County Sheriff’s Office trotted out the same flimsy claim.
Production of the records would impose a burden on the agency due to the necessity of redaction.
In a 42-page opinion, the Tennessee court dismantled this and numerous other specious arguments advanced by the sheriff.
Emphasizing the importance of the public’s ability “to monitor the activities shown by arrest records,” the court stated that it was aware:
“that the governmental entity is under an obligation to redact confidential information. However, that obligation cannot be used to prevent access.”
Or, to quote an op-ed in the April 19 Tennessean, it’s no excuse that “everyone was just too busy to follow a law [they] decided was burdensome . . . because [they] never really got around to designing a system that wasn’t burdensome.”
https://www.tennessean.com/story/opinion/columnists/2020/04/19/tennessee-judge-rightly-rebukes-knox-county-sheriff-snub-public/5142142002/
The parallels between these cases — one in Kentucky, one in Tennessee, one week apart, both involving law enforcement agency obstruction of the public’s right to know — are remarkable. The outcome in each is a full-throated endorsement of that right.
It’s unclear what legal recourse is available to the Knoxville sheriff and whether he will pursue it.
The Kentucky Justice Cabinet, to which the Kentucky State Police answers, states that it will not ask the Kentucky Supreme Court to review the Court of Appeals opinion but will "work with the Kentucky State Police to overcome existing technological challenges” in producing the citations.
The Kentucky Open Government Coalition applauds the Justice Cabinet.
We also applaud the Tennessean for expressly stating what the Justice Cabinet clearly understands:
“Public service is one of our country’s highest, most honorable callings.
“Unfortunately, when an agency becomes a bureaucratic fiefdom focused on pleasing its own leaders . . . , it becomes susceptible to an arrogance of power. That’s when bureaucrats lose sight of who they are and what they stand for.”
And, we should add, who they serve.
Frankfort resident Amye Bensenhaver served as an assistant attorney general under six Kentucky attorneys general. Her work focused exclusively on open-records and open-meetings laws. She continues to write about and advocate for the state’s government transparency laws. She can be reached at missbhaver@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.