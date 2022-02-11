As Superintendent of Franklin County Schools, I go to work every day determined to see that 6500+ students can be at their best in and outside the classroom. Making that dream a reality is all the more important, especially in light of the pandemic, staffing shortages and an economic crisis that has turned many of our students’ and their families’ lives upside down — not to mention forcing countless businesses in Franklin County and across the Commonwealth to close as a result.  

Mark Kopp

So, I was pleased to hear recently that the Kentucky General Assembly shares my concerns and is focused on closing the gap in our state’s decades-long, chronically underfunded education system. The State House of Representatives took an important first step passing House Bill 1, and I want to applaud them for including full-day kindergarten, career and technical education funding and additional support for schools, teachers and faculty in House Bill 1. However, we can’t build a brighter tomorrow for every student unless we invest in the proven strategies of today.

That is why I urge Sen. Adrienne Southworth (R-Lawrenceburg) to work with her colleagues to add three common sense, common ground reforms to House Bill 1. First, fully fund transportation so that students can safely get to school and focus on learning rather than worrying if and when they’ll get picked up by the school bus. Next, increase SEEK per-pupil funding because we are investing less per student currently (indexed for inflation) than we did over three decades ago. Finally, give school districts more freedom by providing the much-needed resources to help the 171 superintendents of Kentucky, including me, ensure students, teachers and faculty succeed at school, work and in the community.  

All of us want to see our students succeed academically, professionally and personally. House Bill 1 has the real potential to do precisely that and, at the same time, position the Commonwealth as a national leader in education once more. 

I believe the three Kids First Kentucky priorities outlined above will help make it happen, and I know most people would agree that our students, teachers, schools, businesses and our community are worth it.  

Mark Kopp is superintendent of Franklin County Schools. He can be reached at mark.kopp@franklin.kyschools.us

