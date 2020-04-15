As we face the issue of COVID-19 we need to make sure we ask questions, so we navigate this challenge effectively now and in the coming weeks and months.
If we honestly answer these and other hard questions over the next few months, we can ensure that our society continues to enjoy the liberties and prosperity we so richly deserve.
How many average respiratory deaths has the world, the United States, Kentucky, and Franklin County had the last 10 years? How does 2020 compare with this?
What is the difference between having died from COVID-19 and having died with COVID-19? How significant have co-morbidities been? What critical analyses are being undertaken to determine how many deaths are actually caused by COVID-19 in the world, the United States, Kentucky and Franklin County?
Has there been a random sample of the healthy general population to demonstrate the real numbers? How does it compare in terms of contagiousness with other types of coronavirus infections and various types of influenza?
How does the current workload in the world, the United States, Kentucky and Franklin County of ICU patients diagnosed with COVID-19 compare to other coronavirus infections and various types of influenza? “Diagnosed” means that the virus plays a decisive role in the patient’s state of illness, and not that previous illnesses play a greater role.
Why are there differences between number of cases and deaths despite similar access and quality of care, in different countries, different states and different locations within states?
How does this pandemic compare with other pandemics since the mid-20th century in terms of the percentage of population infected, hospitalized, in ICU, deaths and reactions of government and public health authorities?
What was the primary purpose of social distancing? How do we evaluate its effectiveness given how it has been implemented? If the primary purpose has been met, when can it end?
What are the secondary consequences to government policy? How do these secondary consequences compare with what we are achieving through government policy?
Are there more effective and reasonable policies governments could have adopted? If so, what would they be and why would they be more effective and reasonable?
Compare South Korea’s and Taiwan’s approach for combating COVID19 to the United States. How far are we as a people willing to go in terms of curtailments of our personal liberty, livelihoods and sociability and what is allowed under the Constitution?
Robert Roach is a Frankfort businessman and former city commissioner. His email address is clefford@aol.com.
