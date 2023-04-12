We are no longer seeing high community-spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky, but the pandemic is still impacting the health of the state. Data shows chronic conditions like diabetes, obesity and heart disease have increased during the pandemic.
There are so many layers to these numbers. In some cases, the COVID-19 virus may be directly to blame for developing a chronic condition. For others, living through the pandemic may be the source. People spent time isolated at home, unable to follow healthy habits like getting preventative care, staying active and eating well. And unfortunately, should people with chronic conditions contract COVID-19, they are at a greater risk of hospitalization and other side effects.
While Kentuckians have long struggled with chronic diseases, we don’t have to accept this as the status quo. We can take action to help our bodies be in better condition to fight off the next virus — whether that’s a new COVID-19 variant, the flu or another illness, as well as combat chronic disease.
Small steps make a big difference. There are many ways people can work to become healthier. Immunizations, annual check-ups and screenings are some of the best ways to do this. Children and adults need protection from vaccine-preventable diseases including measles, shingles, flu and COVID-19. And, preventative check-ups with your health care provider and dentist can catch potential issues in the early stages.
There are also things in our day-to-day lives we need to focus on. Eating well and finding ways to be physically active are very important aspects of overall health. If you smoke or use other tobacco products — quit. Studies also show not getting enough sleep can negatively affect the immune system and is linked with many chronic diseases and conditions. Getting enough sleep and minimizing stress in your life can enhance your physical and mental well-being.
These habits can be easy to overlook. However, they have the ability to make a positive impact on your overall health. You don’t have to be perfect in every area, but if you can make small changes over time, that could be the difference needed to see better health outcomes.
Let’s not allow the pandemic to take anything else from us. For the love of our state, our communities and ourselves — we need to raise our guards and live healthier.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.