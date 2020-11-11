November is National Homeless Youth Awareness Month, a time for us to bring attention to the prevalence of homeless youth within Kentucky and create an awareness of the challenges faced by students and families experiencing homelessness.
Each year, more than 24,000 of students across our commonwealth experience some form of homelessness or housing instability. These students can be living in motels, staying on a friend’s couch, living in a car or in a shelter, as well as being what is traditionally thought of as homeless. Three-quarters of our homeless students are living with another family, or what we call doubled-up.
Along with losing their home, community, friends and routines — as well as their sense of stability and safety — many homeless children and youth are also victims of trauma. Traumatic experiences, mental health issues and a lack of access to learning opportunities have profound effects on homeless families and greatly impact a student’s ability to learn and succeed academically.
Students experiencing some form of homelessness are more likely to be chronically absent and have layers of adversity and trauma that affect their ability to learn and succeed academically and socially. Research shows the connection between chronic absenteeism and poor performance in school.
In Kentucky, students experiencing homelessness dropout at a rate almost four times higher than their non-homeless peers. These students also are often doubly at risk, with almost 5,000 of the 24,000 children identified as being homeless in the 2017-18 school year also identified as having a disability. Almost 1,500 of those homeless students were identified as having limited English proficiency.
And in these days of COVID-19, our homeless students face additional challenges of not being able to access the internet for virtual learning or being able to pick up paper packets. While it is easy for homeless youth to fall off a school’s radar when they are not attending in-person classes, our districts are taking steps to make sure that doesn’t happen.
The mission of the Kentucky Education of Homeless Children and Youth Program — housed at the Kentucky Department of Education — is to have every student experiencing homelessness quickly identified, engaged in a hope-filled learning environment and receiving the services he or she needs.
We have a homeless education coordinator in every district whose mission is to maintain relationships and partnerships with students, families, district personnel, business leaders, community organizations and industries so that every student experiencing homelessness can achieve success and thrive in school and life.
We must be prepared to find more ways to ensure that these students — some of the commonwealth’s most vulnerable — do not fall through the cracks.
During November, a time when we traditionally think of families and home, know that we are working to serve our students who may be struggling with the most basic of necessities — a stable place to lay their heads.
And for those of you who work with Kentucky’s most at-risk students, thank you for everything you do.
Jason E. Glass is Kentucky’s commissioner of education. He can be emailed at Jason.glass@education.ky.gov
