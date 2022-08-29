In 2017, the Kentucky General Assembly passed House Bill 1 to protect workers in the private sector from being fired for not paying union dues. 

The bill is vital in protecting employees’ First Amendment rights to not be coerced into joining or supporting — via their dues’ dollars — radical political views they personally oppose but their unions back.

Jim Waters

Jim Waters

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription