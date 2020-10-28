When last I wrote, I asked you to look at the platforms of the two candidates for American presidency. I certainly hope you have done that. Today, reflect with me on the events of our life time please.
There have been folks who have not been happy with America, I guess, since her founding. "Progressives,” or whatever label was appropriate throughout our life, have been active for decades.
In the early 1900s our liberty and freedom was required to give up money for the government taxes. The state legislatures were asked to give up the vote for U.S. senators to the popular vote, more federal control, less state control.
In the 1960s, there were groups of revolutionists who rioted and bombed but got little traction toward overturning our government as it was. However, they became college/university professors who taught their dogma to students within their classes. They led in revolutionizing the curriculum taught to our students today in all levels of public education. They have been teaching history as they need it to be in order to revolutionize the thought war.
The liberal courts, pretending that they can write law, have permitted abortion on demand, changed the definition of marriage, banned God and prayer out of public life, taken oversight for education away from the state and forced “Obamacare” on us, among other things. The Supreme Court can only interpret the Constitution as written — opinions only, not law.
Why have we sat still in silence during all of these changes? These opinions train the hearts and minds of our children and are against God’s law that we have been instructed to follow.
We hunger for truth in the information provided by TV, newspapers, various online sites. We want the politicians to speak absolutely and truthfully to us about issues of concern. Where is the truth? Whose truth? Is truth to be found anywhere today?
God told us to stand tall and lift our head. Truth is spoken to us in God’s Word, the Bible! He instructs us on all of the issues mentioned above and many more.
According to "My Faith Votes," 90 million Christians in America are eligible to vote. Of them 40% do not vote and an additional 15% aren’t even registered to vote. If all people who claim to be Christian voted on God’s principles values and laws, we would have a Judeo-Christian country yet again.
George Washington, in his first inaugural address in 1789, said, “The smiles of Heaven can never be expected on a nation that disrespects the eternal rules of order and right which Heaven itself has ordained.”
Christians are to be salt and light in this world. We are to engage in politics and culture to make a difference accordingly. Please study, pray and vote God’s principles, values and laws.
“Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord.” — Psalm 33.12
Phyllis Vincent, of Frankfort, is a member of Salt and Light, a national Christian group that advocates for biblical principles and values. She can be reached at phyllisvincent@me.com
As it relates to the United States of America, a quote from one of the founding fathers is much more applicable than a quote from the old testament of the bible:
“The government of the United States is not, in any sense, founded on the Christian religion.”
― John Adams, founding father, first vice-president and second president of the United States of America
