Like a lot of Kentuckians, I’m proud of our state’s association with bourbon.

The Bourbon Trail, the mystique of Pappy Van Winkle, the Bourbon & Beyond festival — which brought over 100,000 people to Louisville last weekend — are a few examples of how our cultural touchstone has become a unique identifier in the minds of many.

Andrew McNeill

Andrew McNeill

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription