Addressing the long list of pressing modern challenges facing Kentucky requires a unified effort from all of us. How will we create good jobs in a globalized economy, stem climate change and deal with its effects, protect public health against the threat of future pandemics, and more?

Instead of tackling the dilemmas of our age, the state legislature is bringing back old problems solved long ago with two new Kentucky laws that went into effect on Jan. 1.

Jason Bailey

Jason Bailey

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription