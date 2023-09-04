According to the latest U.S. Census Bureau statistics, Kentucky remains one of the most rural states in the nation, with more than 41% of our 4.5 million residents living in small- and medium- sized communities. 

I have been proud to devote my 40-plus-year career to serving the rural citizens of the Commonwealth through a variety of roles in the public, private and non-profit sectors. And from the fertile farmlands of Western Kentucky to the majestic mountains of Eastern Kentucky, I’ve seen firsthand the crucial role digital connectivity plays in enhancing economic development, educational opportunities and overall quality of life.

Hilda Legg

Hilda Legg

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription