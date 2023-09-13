As a native Kentuckian, I am honored and excited by the invitation to offer cultural commentary for our commonwealth’s consideration. But I enter the public arena of ideas with a measure of caution, perhaps even trepidation. Of course, I believe my opinions are worthy of your consideration; why would I share them if not? But as a student of culture, I also recognize my perspective is an increasingly dismissed perspective within American society.

You see, I’m a pastor. Not just any pastor, but one of those evangelical types, though I am increasingly wary of that label. Call me what you will, I am a pastor who still has the audacity to believe and practice the historic tenets of Christian faith, and I am not naïve to the reality that, for many, this positions me and my opinions as relics of the past. 

