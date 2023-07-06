Dr. Lee Charles Harris died on June 15, 2023, at age 89 in Detroit, Michigan. But her life’s work was a mission to improve her fellow Kentuckians’ lives. As a nurse and college administrator, Harris, for decades, did her good works on the “Hill of Frankfort.” In doing so, she transformed thousands of lives for generations — and whether they know it or not, for many more in generations to come. This is her story. 

Born on March 1, 1934, near a creek in Hiseville, Kentucky, Lee Charles Harris was given the nickname “Little Running Water.” And just like water, she would prove to be a force of nature.

Crystal deGregory and Lee Charles Harris

Crystal deGregory, left, is with Lee Charles Harris. (Photo submitted)
