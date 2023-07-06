Dr. Lee Charles Harris died on June 15, 2023, at age 89 in Detroit, Michigan. But her life’s work was a mission to improve her fellow Kentuckians’ lives. As a nurse and college administrator, Harris, for decades, did her good works on the “Hill of Frankfort.” In doing so, she transformed thousands of lives for generations — and whether they know it or not, for many more in generations to come. This is her story.
Born on March 1, 1934, near a creek in Hiseville, Kentucky, Lee Charles Harris was given the nickname “Little Running Water.” And just like water, she would prove to be a force of nature.
Her mother, Grace Twyman Harris, and sister, Marlene Harris Tyler, the first mother-daughter graduates of the then-Kentucky State College, were powerful examples of achievement for young Lee. Proudly following their example, she enrolled in Kentucky State in 1950. She was very active in campus life on The Hill, including gaining membership into the Beta Zeta Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, before completing her undergraduate degree in biology with a minor in English in 1954.
When racism’s tentacles of segregation and systemic inequality barred her admission from any of the Commonwealth’s nursing programs, Harris enrolled in the august, Black, Howard University Freedman’s Hospital School of Nursing in Washington, D.C.
Graduating in 1957 as a registered nurse, her first job in the field brought her back home to Frankfort, where she worked at the city’s now-legendary Winnie A. Scott Hospital for African Americans. The hospital was notably the only Frankfort hospital serving African Americans until the desegregation of King’s Daughters Hospital in 1959.
Harris also enjoyed a stint at the Lincoln Institute, where she was a school nurse for two years, another at the Cleveland Clinic Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio, and another still as a public health nurse for the State Department of Health in Detroit, Michigan.
In 1965, then-Kentucky State College President Carl M. Hill asked Harris to return to Kentucky State to assist in developing the first group of students to graduate from the college’s nursing program.
She gladly accepted the opportunity: “There wasn’t a nursing program that accepted African Americans when I graduated college in 1954 in the Commonwealth of Kentucky at the time, but I wanted to make sure that the students in Kentucky were given an opportunity to succeed.”
Her graduate work at the University of Kentucky, from which she was awarded a Masters of Science in public health (non-professional), was supplemented with a second, this time professional Masters of Science in public health (MPH) from Johns Hopkins University. Added to them was a doctoral degree in educational psychology from the University of Kentucky in 1986.
She needed every bit of this training and the grit one cannot be taught to make Kentucky State’s nursing program a success. When she took its helm, the program’s students and faculty both needed more resources and training. Racism capped salaries and severely limited students’ clinical opportunities.
More than 55 years after its founding, the School of Nursing at Kentucky State has produced over 1,500 graduates in no small part due to Dr. Lee Charles Harris’ early direction and critical leadership.
The special vision for the future of nursing at her beloved alma mater was actualized, in large part due to her exemplary contributions and lifelong service to the program and its students.
I met “Lee Charles,” as she was called, with great esteem and affection, in the fall of 2017. Even then, she remained a bright light, guiding the campus with the gifts of her presence, experience, know-how, and financial contributions.
Never having married or had children, she remained fiercely independent in the handful of years that followed, so much so that she chided me to have a better work-life balance. I encouraged her to accept the opportunity to move closer to her loving, extended family in Detroit.
I’m so glad she did. She truly deserved every good thing and more.
Like so many of the golden era of Black colleges and history to which she belonged, we are each in Lee Charles’ great debt. Whether or not you were a patient in her care, a student in her class, faculty in her mentorship, or can recall her walking across campus in her pristine, starched whites, we are better — and should be wiser, stronger — because she passed this way.
I join Kentucky State University as well as her host of sorority sisters and family members whom she loved dearly, including her three nieces, Diondra King (who is a graduate of Kentucky State University), Adenna Watt, Debra Tyler, great-niece, Denaja King, and grand nephews, Daryl Watt and Darius Tyler, in celebrating her pioneering feats and remarkable life.
As for her wish for me and other younger Black women professional friends, I’m working on it, Lee Charles. I’m working on it.
Crystal A. deGregory, Ph.D. is an associate professor of history and the founding director of the Mary McLeod Bethune Center for the Study of Women and Girls at Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Florida. She can be emailed at c.a.degregory@gmail.com
