Twenty-two stairs.

That’s how many stairs it was to the top floor of Marvin Cole’s Law Office on St. Clair Street. I had known Marvin for 10 years before I went to work for him in 1996. I thought I would be there a couple of months. I stayed 20 years. During those years I learned more about the law than I would have in any classroom. Marvin was a generous, funny, and honest man. He was, at times, obstinate, argumentative, stubborn, and demanding, yet compassionate. All the traits of what makes a great lawyer. Marvin loved two things — his family and the law. He didn’t have hobbies like fishing, hunting, golfing, he didn’t work 9 to 5. He worked 24-7. A collect call from the Franklin, Woodford and Shelby County jails were common at all hours. In all the years I worked for him, he never took a vacation. 

Mickey Goff

