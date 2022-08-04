That’s how many stairs it was to the top floor of Marvin Cole’s Law Office on St. Clair Street. I had known Marvin for 10 years before I went to work for him in 1996. I thought I would be there a couple of months. I stayed 20 years. During those years I learned more about the law than I would have in any classroom. Marvin was a generous, funny, and honest man. He was, at times, obstinate, argumentative, stubborn, and demanding, yet compassionate. All the traits of what makes a great lawyer. Marvin loved two things — his family and the law. He didn’t have hobbies like fishing, hunting, golfing, he didn’t work 9 to 5. He worked 24-7. A collect call from the Franklin, Woodford and Shelby County jails were common at all hours. In all the years I worked for him, he never took a vacation.
On any given day new faces, and familiar faces walked up those 22 stairs. Some asking for advice, new lawyers and public defenders benefited from speaking with him. Marvin treated everyone equally. He could be blunt and brutally honest with his clients. He helped generations of families with all aspects of the law. He was living proof you can get past your mistakes.
Marvin was extremely generous. He never turned down a Kentucky state trooper coming up those 22 stairs asking for the yearly softball tournament donation. He prepared wills for police officers free of charge. He never turned down a person in need. I referred to him as the 21st century Atticus Finch. Some clients would pay Marvin in goods or services. He donated more pro bono hours than any other lawyer in Frankfort. He would make Sue save day-old pastries so he could bring down and hang on his office mailbox on the weekends. None of this was for praise, it was the act of giving back. Which he did unconsciously.
Marvin had many friends who walked up the 22 stairs to talk about politics or local news. His long-time friends, Mike Sullivan, Ron Walpert, Donald Rhody, Freddie Burch, Rick Hardy, Silas “Bee” Noel, Buddy Stephanski, to name a few would show up frequently. Sitting back in the library nothing was off limits with them. There was always laughter.
Marvin had wonderful friends that were also lawyers who I am lucky to call my friends. Some have gone ahead of Marvin: Don Duff, John Ryan, Jack Flynn, Jim Hudson, Alan Prewitt. Others still living to tell Marvin stories: Dick Sullivan, Ted Lasley, Paul Fauri, Jim Lowry, Bill Stewart and Jim Boyd.
The Commonwealth in Franklin County, his friends and welcome adversaries, were numerous as well. Judges, going back to Ray Corns, Marion Rider, and Henry Meigs. Judges in District to Circuit to Family Court; Roger Crittenden, William “Bill” Graham, Reed Rhorer, Guy Hart. Current Judges, Squire Williams, Phillip Shepherd, Thomas Wingate, Chris Olds and Kathy Mangeot. Marvin would come back up the 22 stairs from meetings across the street with candy in his pocket. His first and last stops were at Judge Mangeot’s office because he knew Ann would have the candy bowl out. He, of course, made monetary donations to make sure the bowl was never empty.
Larry Cleveland, Rick Sparks and Chris Broaddus. You sparred with Marvin better than most. And he enjoyed every minute of it. He wanted the best for his clients and to get there, he had to push, irate, and drive you guys to the brink with his pleadings and requests. He held you ALL in high esteem. Marvin practiced law in Anderson and Woodford counties as well. He became great friends with Alan George and Bobbie Jo Lewis. Every time I went down those 22 stairs to the courthouse to file a motion or MAYBE ask for a continuance, I was never turned away. All out of the respect held for Marvin.
Marvin enjoyed the walk down those 22 stairs to the courthouse. Especially on Thursdays. As far back as I can recall, Thursday district court in Franklin County was called DUI Day. Marvin had more clients on a Thursday than Noah had animals on the Ark.
I know why I stayed and continued the walk up and down those 22 stairs for 20 years. The law even though it seems to be unfair at times, confusing, contradictory, it can also be fascinating, intense, and spectacular. It was Marvin making sense of it all for me, helping me to connect the legal dots. Because of him, I continue to enjoy the legal process.
Graveside service. It rained and rained and then rained more. Right before the service began a monstrous downpour. Many of us said Marvin was laughing his butt off. You got us good, Marvin. After the service with the family back in the cars, I walked up and laid my hand on his coffin. Rain mixed with tears fell.
Thanks for access to the 22 stairs Marvin. It was a privilege and an honor.
Mickey Goff has lived and worked in Frankfort since 1977. She has a black lab, Josie. She is one of seven children born to Otto and Margaret Goff. Her daughter, Stephanie and son-in-law, Andrew Bowker (lawyer), and son, Townes, live in Frankfort. Her son, Brad McGaughey, and his wife, Kristen Gonzalez (lawyer), live in Georgetown and her youngest son, Nick Witcher, lives and works in Dallas, Texas. She is proud of all of them! She can be emailed at mickeygoff80@gmail.com
