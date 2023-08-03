There I was working on my next op-ed about our gerrymandered congressman, Rep. James Comer, when the indictment came down. I was all ready to denounce Comer for repeatedly weaponizing the words “The Biden Crime Family,” as well as calling Ukraine our adversary. Then, I threw it all out of the window.

Ernie Lewis.jpg

Ernie Lewis

That’s because our congressman-from-someplace-in-Kentucky uttered these words in response to the Trump indictment: "I think the American people see what's going on, whether or not this is a weaponized Department of Justice trying to divert attention away from Biden corruption or whether they're trying to take out their chief top political opponent in the upcoming election," he said. "The American people see through this, and this is a sad day for the rule of law, and it's a sad day for the justice system in America.

