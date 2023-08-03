There I was working on my next op-ed about our gerrymandered congressman, Rep. James Comer, when the indictment came down. I was all ready to denounce Comer for repeatedly weaponizing the words “The Biden Crime Family,” as well as calling Ukraine our adversary. Then, I threw it all out of the window.
That’s because our congressman-from-someplace-in-Kentucky uttered these words in response to the Trump indictment: "I think the American people see what's going on, whether or not this is a weaponized Department of Justice trying to divert attention away from Biden corruption or whether they're trying to take out their chief top political opponent in the upcoming election," he said. "The American people see through this, and this is a sad day for the rule of law, and it's a sad day for the justice system in America.
"The damage that Joe Biden has done to our system of government is irreparable, and Americans have no confidence in the Department of Justice. They have no confidence in the FBI. They're losing confidence every day in the entire government," he continued. "All that Joe Biden is doing every day and Merrick Garland every day is making a bad situation worse. They don't care. They just want to win; they want to have self-preservation. That's the ultimate goal for the deep state bureaucracy in Washington, D.C., and that's self-preservation, and Donald Trump stands in the way of their self-preservation."
He made these comments immediately after the 45-page indictment had been returned, on his favorite venue, Fox News. I have serious doubts he would have made those remarks had he actually read the compelling indictment.
Had he done so, he would have found out the following:
• That Donald Trump lost the 2020 election but was determined to remain in power. In order to do so, he “spread lies that there had been outcome-determinative fraud in the election and that he had actually won. These claims were false, and the Defendant knew they were false.”
• That Donald Trump and his six co-conspirators (hereinafter when I use Trump’s name I am including his six co-conspirators) knowingly defrauded the United States “by using dishonesty, fraud, and deceit to impair, obstruct, and defeat the lawful federal government function by which the results of the presidential election are collected, counted, and certified…” (Count 1) In order to accomplish this conspiracy, Trump “pushed officials in certain states to ignore the popular vote; disenfranchise millions of voters; dismiss legitimate electors; and ultimately, cause the ascertainment of and voting by illegitimate electors in favor of the Defendant.” Trump organized fake electors in seven targeted states, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. In addition, Trump attempted to use DOJ’s power to “conduct sham election crime investigations and to send a letter to the targeted states that falsely claimed that…” DOJ had “… significant concerns that may have impacted the election outcome.” Trump also tried to get former Vice President Mike Pence to “fraudulently alter the election results.” When Pence refused, Trump told his supporters that Pence could alter the election results and directed them to the Capitol “to obstruct the certification proceeding and exert pressure on the Vice President.” When this didn’t work, and a mob violently descended on the Capitol, Trump “exploited the disruption by redoubling efforts to levy false claims of election fraud and convince Members of Congress to further delay the certification based on these claims.”
• Trump knew the claims he was making were false. He was repeatedly told they were untrue by “people on whom he relied for candid advice on important matters,” including Pence, the Director of National Intelligence, the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Senior White House attorneys, senior staffers on his re-election campaign, state legislators and officials, and state and federal courts. For example, Trump “insinuated that more than ten thousand dead voters had voted in Georgia” despite the fact that Georgia’s Secretary of State had explained that this was false only four days before. The Georgia Secretary of State responded “Well, Mr. President, the challenge that you have is the data you have is wrong … the actual number were two. Two.” Likewise, Trump said that voting machines had changed his votes to Biden votes even after his Attorney General, Acting Attorney General, and Acting Deputy Attorney General all told him that the claim he was making was false. Trump repeated his efforts in Michigan, claiming that 149,772 votes had come in unexpectedly from Detroit and calling them fraudulent. When an investigation by Michigan officials found these claims to be false, Trump pressured the Michigan House Speaker and Senate Majority Leader. The Senate Majority Leader issued a public statement saying that “I fought hard for President Trump … But I love our republic, too … I can’t fathom risking our norms, traditions and institutions to pass a resolution retroactively changing the electors for Trump … I fear we’d lose our country forever.”
• That one of those Trump tried to convince to violate the law was Speaker of the Arizona House, Rusty Bowers. On Dec. 4, 2020, Bowers in a public statement said, “As a conservative Republican, I don’t like the results of the presidential election. I voted for President Trump and worked hard to reelect him. But, I cannot and will not entertain a suggestion that we violate current law to change the outcome of a certified election … It would violate that oath, the basic principles of republican government, and the rule of law if we attempted to nullify the people’s vote based on unsupported theories of fraud.” Trump called Pennsylvania GOP leaders “cowards” for declining to go along with the scheme.
• Trump told RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel that it was “important for the RNC to help the Defendant’s Campaign gather electors in targeted states, and falsely represented to her that such electors’ votes would be used only if ongoing litigation in one of the states changed the results in the Defendant’s favor.” During the scheme, when some electors expressed “concern about signing certificates representing themselves as legitimate electors, Trump falsely assured them that their certificates would be used only if the Defendant succeeded in litigation.” That was false. In a December meeting of Trump officials, they “refused to have a statement regarding electors attributed to their names because none of them could ‘stand by it.’”
• Trump tried to get DOJ to pressure the states to participate in the scheme “thus giving the Defendant’s lies the backing of the federal government.” One of the ways Trump pursued this was to appoint one of his co-conspirators Attorney General. This individual, Jeffrey Clark, wrote a letter to the states for other DOJ officials to sign. They refused. When Clark told other Justice officials that he was to be named Acting Attorney General, they responded to Trump himself that such a move “would result in mass resignations at the Justice Department and of his own White House Counsel.” During this process, Deputy White House Counsel warned that if the scheme were to be carried out, there would be “riots in every major city in the United States.” Clark responded, “that’s why there’s an Insurrection Act,” which would have allowed the military to put down those riots in American cities.
• Trump then turned to put pressure on Pence. Trump first tried to get Pence to accept the fake electors, to reject legitimate electoral votes, or to send the votes back to state legislatures. Trump lied to Pence and told him that DOJ had found “major infractions.” Trump lied to Pence and said that “Bottom line— won every state by 100,000s of votes.” Trump urged his supporters to come to the Capitol on Jan. 6 (“Be there, will be wild.”) In one conversation, when Pence refused to bend to Trump’s illegal demands, Trump said, “You’re too honest.” Eventually, when Pence continued to refuse to acquiesce to Trump, Trump tried to get the mob he had summoned to D.C. on Jan. 6 to pressure Pence (“Hang Mike Pence.”) On Jan. 5, Trump warned Pence he would have to publicly criticize Pence at the rally. Pence’s Chief of Staff was so concerned about Pence’s safety that he alerted the Secret Service detail. On Jan. 6, Trump issued a series of tweets pressuring Pence, saying “this is a time for extreme courage.” At the rally on Jan. 6, one of the co-conspirators lied to the crowd claiming that he had letters from five legislatures begging them “to send elector slates to the legislatures for review” and called for “trial by combat.” Then, Trump lied to the crowd and told them Pence could alter the outcome of the election. Trump said “… if Mike Pence does the right thing, we win the election … he has the absolute right to do it. We’re supposed to protect our country, support our country, support our Constitution … states want to revote. The states got defrauded … Now, they want to recertify.” All of those statements were false and Trump knew it. Trump exhorted the crowd to take extreme measures. “When you catch somebody in a fraud, you’re allowed to go by very different rules … we fight. We fight like hell. And, if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”
• Once the mob had invaded the Capitol, Trump was advised to issue a “calming message.” Trump refused, “repeatedly remarking that the people at the Capitol were angry because the election had been stolen.” At 2:24 p.m., Trump tweeted that “Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country …” One minute later, the Secret Service had to evacuate Pence from the chambers where he was counting the electoral votes. Ironically, Trump also tweeted at 3:13 p.m. "No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order — respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue.” When the mob left the Capitol, Trump began to call Senators “to convince them, based on knowingly false claims of election fraud, to delay the certification.” At 7:01, White House Counsel called Trump and asked him to “withdraw any objections and allow the certification.” Trump refused.
• The conclusion of the indictment reads that Donald J. Trump “did knowingly combine, conspire, confederate, and agree with co-conspirators, known and unknown to the Grand Jury, to injure, oppress, threaten, and intimidate one or more persons in the free exercise and enjoyment of a right and privilege secured to them by the Constitution and laws of the United States — that is, the right to vote, and to have one’s vote counted.”
Comer really should have read the indictment before going on Fox News. He can find it here: https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2023/08/01/us/politics/trump-jan-6-indictment-2020-election-annotated.html
Ernie Lewis, of Frankfort, is an attorney. He can be reached at ernie.lewis@gmail.com.
