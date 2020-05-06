I agree with much of Ray Peden’s column (“Is COVID-19 Republican or Democrat?” April 26) but offer a slight rebuttal to some of his conclusions.
He seems to have difficulties with the all too common false-equivalence reflex that comes from a kind of mirror-image thinking, by inferring that both sides are equally culpable for “addressing the tricky problem of governing during this pandemic without insisting that it be driven by politics and gamesmanship."
While it is true that "the insidious coronavirus ... sneers at political opinions," it is predominantly President Donald Trump’s Republican Party (and his sycophants) that are trying to make political hay out of it.
The same logical fallacy of inconsistency applies to: "For sure, this tragic scenario hasn't been without conflict, given the diametrically opposing views, all reasonable in their own light." I beg to differ, as the shape-shifting Republican response has been anything but reasonable, pragmatic or consistent.
Trump’s "Liberate (your state)" encouragement of protests against woke governors' stay-in-place orders (mostly Democrats) are unbecoming of a president, contradicting the very constitutional justification of the office.
History reveals that great presidents of both parties have always represented the interests of the entire country in times of crisis, not red states or blue states. The purpose of the presidency is unification. Contrarily, Trump’s goal is to drive state-by-state division in his pursuit of electoral advantage.
It’s the height of hypocrisy that some of those same self-anointed “conservatives” now in Congress, who profess to live for the so-called "sanctity of life" issues, like anti-abortion and keeping those in a persistent vegetative state "alive" with feeding tubes (think Terri Schiavo), are all too willing to sacrifice Grandma in order to rev up the economy. You can't be “pro life” if you’re willing to let folks die for the enrichment of the Dow Jones.
Yet there they are, led by Trump and Mitch McConnell, and followed closely by folks like Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who praised the president’s focus on the economy, saying that it had “lifted” his heart: “I don’t want the whole country to be sacrificed.” So much for the sanctity of life!
Actually, we grandparents have been in a tug of war since Sarah Palin first spoke of “death panels” in Obamacare killing the elderly, a shameless, demonstrable lie to scare people.
Trump is pushing states to stop the social distancing measures that are choking the economy, whining, “The cure is worse than this disease!" How many deaths are too many in order to enrich his precious economy? Where is his line in the sand? Injecting Lysol into patients?
Former George H. Bush adviser and Republican strategist Steve Schmidt sums it up with: “Stop lying. Start telling the truth.”
Thankfully, we have Gov. Andy Beshear at the helm, because if Matt Bevin was still in office, he not only would have already had us back to work and school; he wouldn’t have shut them down! Elections have consequences, and the Republicans, and them alone, obviously don’t have our best interest at heart.
Jim Daniel is a lifelong Frankfort resident and retired Kentucky Department for Environmental Protection enforcement agent. His email address is daniel249745@bellsouth.net.
