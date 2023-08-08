Editor's note: This is the third in a series of columns. The first two parts can be found at state-journal.com
Next up on a list of existential threats posed by the Republican Party is the threat to democracy, civil rights, and the rule of law. Here, one could drone on about all the laws restricting voting, gerrymandering, election denialism, harassment of poll workers and election officials, and the all-out attack on the civil rights of any “others” who are not straight, white Christian males or their obedient womenfolk.
Instead, I’ll just speak of Florida, the “Sunshine State” where I lived from 1958 to 1975 (except for a time on a submarine in Connecticut). Back then Florida was the epicenter of paradise and progress. Now it’s the epicenter of fascistic Republicanism and retrograde cultural warfare. Back then, it was “one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind." It was interstate highways joining east and west, north and south. It was bonfires and sunsets and sunrises all on the same beach. It was “Sunshine Laws” bringing transparency to government activity. It was Disney bringing “The Happiest Place on Earth” to my hometown and making Florida an invitation to the world.
And now? Condominiums block sunrises on the Gulf, and sunsets on the Atlantic. The population has grown almost five-fold since 1958, largely from old white permanent snowbirds bringing their pensions and prejudices to made-up community enclaves where they can be surrounded by people who think and vote like them. And by Hispanic immigrants seeking refuge from the left-wing dictators who replaced their right-wing dictators. It appears the sun is setting on the sunshine State. But I digress.
“Make America Florida” isn’t just DeSantis’ goal for the country. It’s the goal of the Republican Party. Here’s a list of “projects” underway and promised. First up, attacks on civil rights. In place of a half-century of a woman’s right to control her body, a six-week abortion ban, combined with attorney general demands for the health records of Florida women traveling to other states in which abortion is legal.
So far, 19 states (perhaps including Kentucky’s Daniel Cameron) are also trying to do this. Florida’s “Don’t say Gay” bill, attacking the LGBTQ community, is a model for Republican states. Florida’s ban on (truthful) teaching of Black American history, slavery, and the civil rights movement is a model for other “Party of Lincoln” controlled states.
Among other provisions of Florida’s STOP WOKE ACT are provisions prohibiting the use of federal or state funding for diversity programs in colleges. This law also seeks to prevent such training in private businesses. Black voter suppression and harassment is also a model for other Republican states. DeSantis has “election police” and sends armed law enforcement to arrest former felons who were legally issued voter registration cards and then subsequently voted but had not paid (undisclosed) fines or fees. These “election police” will also ensure that polling places are (wink, wink, nod, nod) “secure."
Are you aware of DeSantis’ 3,000-member heavily armed personal militia, directly controlled by, and answerable only to him? Florida leads the way in book banning and harassment of school boards and teachers. In a world debating the efficacy and morality of the death penalty, DeSantis and several other Republican controlled states have made it easier to execute convicted capital offense felons. DeSantis’ attack on Disney is the harbinger of growing attacks on the “speech” of corporate (per the Supreme Court) “persons."
One could go on like this for another 800 words. Instead, some observations. First, please look at Trump’s and GOP stated plans to eliminate the Federal Civil Service system, along with elimination of the independence of any federal agency. Second, many readers reading this may be thinking, “So, what, what’s the problem?” Well, an attack on the voting and civil rights of one person or group combined with an attack on the independence of federal agencies and personnel creates an autocracy, and the mechanism and structure for attacks on the rights of all.
Third, according to DeSantis, Florida is where “Woke Goes To Die." Thus, per DeSantis and Republicans, America should also be where woke goes to die. What dies when “woke” dies? Woke means: caution, awareness, awakening, empathy, compassion (and some effort to respond accordingly to those states and emotions).
Had Emmitt Till been even more “woke” than his Mama warned, he might not be accorded a national monument this month. Had the Money, Mississippi townsfolk been “woke” they would not have tortured and murdered a 14-year-old child for an “offense” against a white woman he didn’t commit. So, “woke” is dying in Florida (along with civility and decency) and also, per W. B. Yeats, “what rough beast slouches towards Bethlehem” through Republican controlled states.
Finally, the poet John Donne advises, “Don’t ask for whom the bell tolls." So, to those who are on board with the above-described Republican project(s), and they succeed, I can only suggest they may feel differently when “the project” gets around to coming for them, and they realize for whom the bell is tolling. On the other hand, as Chauncy the Gardener might put it, “After the sunset follows a sunrise.”
Henry G. Marks, of Frankfort, is a retired state employee. He can be emailed at henrygmarks@aol.com
