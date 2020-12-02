This month the Kentucky Capital Development Corp.’s “Grow” initiative focuses on commercial and residential development (and developers) here in the capital city.
The positive impact of new construction in a community is far-reaching, creating jobs, businesses and services throughout the community immediately, as well as for years to come.
Development is instrumental in revitalizing communities. A portion of local income generated by construction is spent locally, generating more income, which generates more spending. This is known as the ripple effect.
In addition to the direct purchase of materials, construction workers make purchases that affect the local economy. Workers generally live close, and thus spend a substantial part of their wages in the local community for food, entertainment and other services.
Families who buy a newly built home enjoy benefits including safety, amenities, energy efficiency and floor plans to fit a modern lifestyle. But the advantages of new homes extend far beyond the buyers and the builders; residential construction has a positive, direct impact on the local community for years.
According to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), the one-year estimated local impacts of building 100 single-family homes include $21.1 million in local income, $2.2 million in taxes and other local government revenue, and 324 local jobs.
Over the long term their positive impact continues. NAHB estimates that those 100 new homes also provide additional, annually recurring impacts of $3.1 million in local income, $743,000 in taxes and 53 local jobs.
In other words, housing attracts people; people attract businesses; businesses provide jobs; jobs provide revenue; revenue provides goods and services.
When a family moves to a community and buys a new house, they will likely shop at local stores to buy furniture and accessories to decorate the home. They will purchase groceries to fill the pantry; fill their gas tank at local gas stations; have local mechanics work on the car when it needs the oil changed; buy a new car at a local dealer when it’s time to replace the old one; and purchase insurance for the home and car from a local agent.
They may need to hire local companies for services such as landscaping, house-cleaning, pet sitters, child care or pool upkeep. They will visit local physicians, dentists, gyms and health care facilities.
They will see movies in local cinemas and attend plays at local theaters; eat in local restaurants; bank at local banks; and get their hair cut by local professionals.
Area businesses benefit from this increased patronage, thus the number of businesses grows in order to provide the added necessity for goods and services, creating more GDP, jobs and prosperity for the community.
The children will enroll in local schools, requiring more teachers, janitors, cafeteria workers and other support staff. Those kids will also join sports leagues and other activities, buy equipment and pay registration fees that provide stipends for referees and coaches.
The new family will also pay local taxes. These tax revenues help pay for schoolteachers, police and firefighters, trash collection, animal shelters, recreational facilities, parks maintenance and road repairs.
All of this economic activity puts income into the pockets of local business owners, who can then afford to go out and spend money themselves, which recycles even more money into the community’s economy. And that shows other potential business owners that this is a great place to do business.
Communities are just like people: They are either green and growing or ripe and rotting. Nothing stays the same. Most of us try to continually grow and improve, personally and professionally and, as a result, we are better than we were before. Yes, we all know that one guy from high school who 20 years later is still sitting on the couch re-living the same game-winning touchdown pass he caught. That is an example of no growth.
Communities are the same. We can sit around remembering the good ole days, or we can look forward and position ourselves for a positive, productive future. Residential and commercial development is a big step toward that positive, productive future.
Terri Bradshaw is president and CEO of the Kentucky Capital Development Corp., an economic development agency serving Frankfort and Franklin County. She can be emailed at terribradshaw@kycapitaldevelopment.com
