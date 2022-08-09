If you truly love nature you will find beauty everywhere — Vincent Van Gogh.

We need to consider beauty. Landscape. Nature. Things that deeply nurture us and will support and nourish our children’s grandchildren. We need to listen to the poets, the artists, the creators. Their music is in the hills and the landscapes. 

Mary Frank Slaughter



