If you truly love nature you will find beauty everywhere — Vincent Van Gogh.
We need to consider beauty. Landscape. Nature. Things that deeply nurture us and will support and nourish our children’s grandchildren. We need to listen to the poets, the artists, the creators. Their music is in the hills and the landscapes.
Other distillers find appropriate places to store their whiskey. I believe Buffalo Trace can do the same. Money does not give them the right to plant their warehouses wherever they want, disrupting the surroundings. Short-term financial gain cannot overshadow the long term value of our environment.
Many people in our community have spoken out against the building of the warehouses. The voices of many should be more than the power of a few. Buffalo Trace has other viable choices for locations in Franklin County. They just need to travel a few miles more.
As Teddy Roosevelt, the 26th president of the U.S., said, “To waste, to destroy our natural resources, to skin and exhaust the land instead of using it so as to increase its usefulness, will result in undermining in the days of our children the very prosperity which we ought by right to hand down to them amplified and developed.”
And, as Amanda Gorman, the national youth poet laureate says in her poem “In this Place: An American Lyric,”
There’s a poem in this place —
a poem in America
a poet in every American
who rewrites this nation, who tells
a story worthy of being told on this minnow of an earth
to breathe hope into a palimpsest of time —
a poet in every American
who sees that our poem penned
doesn’t mean our poem’s end.
There’s a place where this poem dwells —
it is here, it is now, in the yellow song of dawn’s bell
where we write an American lyric
we are just beginning to tell.
We can find creative solutions for the benefit of posterity. We can develop our 21st century lyric in a different way. At this crossroads, our community and leaders have the ability to rewrite our story for the benefit of the lives of our great grandchildren. Let’s choose to cherish our exquisite, magical and healthy local landscape.
Mary Frank Slaughter is a retired small business owner who has lived in this area for 45 years. She now works, sometimes, at The Light Clinic in downtown Frankfort. She can be emailed at protectpeaksmill@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Mary Frank is our community’s gift of nature. 😍
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.