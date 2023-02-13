We live in very strange times. Political polarization is leaking into the classroom, permeating our schools, and seemingly becoming a priority over academics. School districts have presumably seized the role of “parent” to students under their tutelage, obstructing parental rights and leaving parents little recourse when disagreements arise.  

Increasingly, parents feel left in the dark or evaded on matters concerning curriculum, speech and even their child's health. We have long trusted the school system we hand our children to each morning, but that system has compromised our trust.  

Max Wise

Max Wise

