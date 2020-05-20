Over the past 32 years Frankfort Rotary’s Youth Fund has awarded nearly $300,000 to area graduates to help them continue their training and education. Rotarians realize that in order for local youth to live up to their economic potential as well as to ensure a healthy economy, most students need some kind of training or education beyond high school. For some students that training represents a two or four year degree from an accredited college or university while for others it’s an industry certification in a trade such as plumbing, electricity, automotive or welding. Regardless of what path they take, most of these post-secondary goals have a monetary cost.
Last year, with the help of our partners at the Frankfort Plant Board and Burch Court Dental, we were able to award 10 scholarships for a total of $17,000 to graduates of Frankfort High, Franklin County, Western Hills, the Franklin County Career and Technical Center and Thorn Hill Learning Center. We’re pleased to announce a new scholarship this year from the family of Col. Edward T. Davis, a devoted member of the Frankfort Rotary Club.
The 2019 recipients represented aspiring doctors, nurses, medical technicians, welders, graphic designers, teachers and engineers. Several indicated they would like to return to this area when their training and education was finished. This was music to our ears since one of our highest priorities is building Frankfort’s future workforce!
Unfortunately our primary source of revenue for these scholarships has been our annual golf scramble which was canceled this year due to COVID- 19.
Despite the elimination of our major fundraiser, the Rotary Youth Board and our partners remain committed to continue these scholarships at a minimum of last year’s level. Frankly given the disappointments and hardships already suffered by this year’s seniors we feel they deserve at least the same level of support as previous classes.
Because of these unprecedented circumstances, this year we are reaching out to the wider community for donations to our scholarship fund. You can donate at our website www.frankfortrotaryyouthfund.org or by mailing your check to: Frankfort Rotary Youth Fund, P.O. Box 1189, Frankfort, KY 40602. Donors will be recognized on our website as well as in The State Journal unless they request otherwise.
Also, because of the pandemic, we have extended the deadline for scholarship applications to June 1, 2020.
If you know of a deserving graduate from one of our local high schools, please encourage them to submit an application which are available from their school’s guidance department or web page.
Thank you. Your support will help insure the continuation of a critical resource during tough times.
Rotarian Bill Scott chairs the Frankfort Rotary Youth Fund. He can be reached at willsco90@gmail.com.
