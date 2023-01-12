Frankfort’s George Russell, who died recently, was a champion of free and fair elections in Kentucky and around the world.

His work and that of his colleagues across the globe for democracy and freedom will always prevail against those who make false allegations about election fraud or try to suppress the voting rights of their fellow citizens.  

John Schaaf

George Russell

George Russell is shown in Nagasaki, Japan. (Photo submitted)

