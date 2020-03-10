In 1999, there was a major problem of infanticide and newborn abandonment growing all over the country. Mothers who could not take care of their newborns out of panic and fear were abandoning their babies, and, if not found in time, these little ones lost their lives, and these mothers were being prosecuted for their crime.
In June 1999, a kind representative from Texas took action against this crime and created the first Safe Haven Law. This lifesaving law gave these mothers a safe alternative that saved both the lives of these innocent newborns, as well as their mothers in need of help.
The law stated that a mother in this crisis situation unable or unwilling to care for her newborn could safely surrender her unharmed infant to an emergency medical provider at a hospital. By handing this baby to this provider, immediate medical care and safety of the newborn was provided as well as medical care and support for the mother/parent if needed.
Other providers were added after this law was created. Since there were no hospitals in rural areas, staffed fire and police departments as well as EMTs were added as lifesaving providers for these newborns and mothers.
Because this crime was happening all over our country, the Safe Haven Law was passed in every state within the next 10 years. Since that time, over 4,000 newborns have been saved and all of these mothers have remained anonymous and have not been prosecuted.
With the help of Kentucky Rep. Tom Burch and Sen. Tom Buford, the Safe Haven Law was passed in Kentucky in 2002 and amended in 2016. The law stated that a parent who placed a newborn infant (within 30 days of birth) with an emergency medical provider, at a hospital, staffed police station, fire station or participating place of worship and expressed no intent to return for the infant would have the right to remain anonymous and not be pursued and should not be considered to have abandoned or endangered the newborn infant.
Because of this law, both lives are saved and this mother can rest assured that her baby will be adopted by a forever family.
The National Safe Haven Alliance is a nonprofit organization that has promoted this lifesaving program in every state since 2004 and will continue to do so because this law does provide anonymity and a safe alternative for a parent who is afraid and is at risk for abandoning their newborn. The law ensures confidentiality and the personal care and help from trained providers that these little ones and their mothers need in this critical time to save both of their lives.
There is no fee for this Safe Haven Program, just help from caring providers who have taken the oath to save those lives in need.
The program's 24/7 help line is 1-888-510-2229.
Sherry Foushee, who grew up in Bardstown, was instrumental in the establishment of The Secret Safe Haven for Newborns in Louisville and also advocated for passage of the Safe Infants Act in Kentucky. She now resides in Columbus, Indiana, and is a representative of the National Safe Haven Alliance. Her email address is sfoushee@nationalsafehavenalliance.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.