In any planning scenario whatsoever, the Kentucky River’s big "S" curve, flowing placidly through the heart of downtown Frankfort, must be ranked as our city’s single most valuable natural asset. Its scenic, civic and touristic importance equals in every respect the interminably slow Parcels B and C redevelopment project and the perennially underachieved revitalization of downtown Frankfort.
To appreciate by comparison, Google up some photos of the modest little San Antonio River Walk, or the Chicago River struggling through its walled-in concrete channels between skyscrapers. The salvage and renovation of New York City’s High Line and Louisville’s Big Four Bridge are other inspiring examples of converting abandoned sows’ ears to public benefit. Consider thoughtfully what those people did in their cities that we so long await to be done in ours.
Situated adjacent to the heart of downtown and integral with River View Park, Broadway Bridge is absolutely crucial to any (meaning “any”) downtown development effort. The bridge’s importance as a component of riverfront development was indeed recognized when it was found to meet eight of the 10 guiding principles in the Downtown Master Plan.
Yet incumbent and would-be city leaders waffle on whether the city should simply default to destruction of this wonderful old bridge, letting it fall unless taxes are raised. Nuts. Posing the question as bridge versus taxes is an inappropriate and grievously misleading context.
The bridge is on the National Historic Register. It made its way into the Downtown Master Plan with strong citizen support, and is central to the city-county Pedestrian and Bicycle Master Plan. Its renovation cost is by no means prohibitive under any reasonably determined look at the growing list of funding options: It can gain public-private TIF financing by being annexed to the Parcels B and C redevelopment project.
Other prospects recently cited include grants from the National Recreation & Park Association, national and state tax credits up to 40% of renovation cost, and $1 million offered by the Transportation Cabinet. To these add fundraising by civic and preservation groups, corporate sponsors anxious to see their name on things and individual donations by ordinary folks who helped Save the Grand and bought bricks at the History Center and Paul Sawyier Public Library.
Also misleading is assessing the bridge as in “grim” condition subject to “imminent collapse.” This massive steel rail-and-car bridge is no such thing, as publicly stated by experts not given to throwing away fine things just because they’re old. To anyone who knows how to fix things, this bridge is fixable, though its superstructure is rusty for want of fresh paint and its understructure is deteriorated after 27 years with no maintenance.
By this wasteful standard, all of downtown Frankfort’s historic antique brick buildings, many vacant and unused for years, would have been razed years ago. They could have been long restored and in use in a revitalized downtown if our city commission had made it financially tax-inconvenient for owners to leave their unregulated buildings unrenovated and vacant year after year.
Comparably, saving and refurbishing the antique Broadway bridge as a gleaming centerpiece, both useful and used, can and should be a first, highly visible step in downtown revitalization. Welcome to historic old Frankfort, it will say.
Hopefully the new incoming mayor and city commission will give us, for a change, plenty of dynamic Make-It-Happen to replace the minimalist years of interminable bickering over unresolvable trivia. Most especially can we hope they will give us dramatic progress on developing our beautiful tree-lined river’s big "S" curve, and will begin by displaying the moxie needed to save our grand old Broadway Bridge.
Don Coffey and his wife, Sylvia, are active in the Frankfort community presenting plays, holding dances and other community events. He can be reached at dscoffey9@mis.net
