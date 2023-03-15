In recent years, right-wing interests across the country have been targeting what they perceive as "woke" or "CRT" ideology being taught in schools, framing it as a threat to traditional values and an attempt to indoctrinate young people.
In Kentucky, this effort has taken the form of SB 107, a bill that seeks to fundamentally alter the state's education system in ways that could harm its students.
At the heart of the bill is the establishment of a Board of Education Nomination Committee, which would be responsible for nominating candidates for the Kentucky Board of Education. This committee would also impose term limits, which could lead to a constant flow of new faces and perspectives on the board. While these changes may seem innocuous, critics argue that they are a thinly veiled attempt to further politicize education in Kentucky.
With right-wing interests holding a supermajority in the state's legislature, there is a legitimate concern that the committee will be stacked with political appointees who prioritize partisan interests over the needs of Kentucky's students. This could be disastrous for a state that is already struggling to provide quality education to its residents, especially those in low-income and rural areas.
Furthermore, lack of input could lead to unintended consequences that harm Kentucky's students and exacerbate the achievement gap between wealthy and poor districts.
Another cause for concern is that the bill requires the Commissioner of Education to receive Senate confirmation and undergo an annual review by the Kentucky Board of Education. While some argue that this will increase accountability, others worry that it will make the position more susceptible to political pressure. This could lead to a revolving door of commissioners, each with their own vision for education in Kentucky, but none given the time and resources needed to make significant progress.
Additionally, the bill mandates that all nominees to the Kentucky Board of Education receive Senate confirmation. This could further slow down the process of appointing new board members and add an additional layer of political maneuvering to an already contentious process. It could also give Senate leaders undue influence over the makeup of the board, leading to further politicization of the education system, whether from the right-wing or left.
Critics argue that SB 107 is yet another attempt by right-wing interests to control education in Kentucky and punish deviations from what they deem to be appropriate ideology. This bill is part of a larger pattern of politicizing education, which has been fueled by the recent campaign against Critical Race Theory (CRT) and "Woke" ideology. Right-wing interests across the country have been using these issues to mobilize their base, often at the expense of educators and students.
However, it's important to recognize that there are genuine concerns about education, and that not all right-wing interests are motivated solely by political gain. In the words of Martin Luther King Jr., "Sincerity and conscientiousness in themselves are not enough. Nothing in all the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity." We need to bear this in mind when discussing the issue, and strive to engage in respectful dialogue that takes into account different perspectives with respect and humility.
That said, it's clear that SB 107 is a dangerous bill that could further politicize education in Kentucky and harm the state's students. Instead of limiting the governor's power over education and mandating Senate confirmation for key positions, lawmakers should prioritize the needs of students over political interests. This means investing in education and providing resources to support teachers and students in a state that is already struggling to provide quality education to its residents, especially those in low-income and rural areas and includes addressing the systemic issues that contribute to educational disparities in Kentucky, such as poverty and inadequate funding. The education of our state's young people should not be a political game, but a paramount priority for all which affects all other aspects of life.
It is up to the people of Kentucky to hold their elected officials accountable and demand that they prioritize the needs of students above all else. As Martin Luther King Jr. once famously said, "The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically. Intelligence plus character — that is the goal of true education." Let us work together to build a better education system that helps our students develop both their intelligence and character, and prepares them for success in the years to come.
Kierahn Johnson, of Frankfort, is a civically active southern Baptist and the founder and director of Prosperity for Posterity, a network of individuals and organizations dedicated to humanitarian pursuits congruent with the Christian concept "Imago Dei." He can be emailed at kierahn1@gmail.com
