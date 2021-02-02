Big-money groups are coming out of the woodwork to oppose every shred of effort to provide exemptions to vaccine mandates.
Somehow we are going to send Kentucky to the dark ages if we adopt what 18 other states already provide to their citizens: a conscientious belief exemption to vaccines for schoolchildren.
Current law provides for religious exemptions and medical exemptions for schoolchildren, and zero exemptions for anyone in a declared epidemic (current law would allow mandated vaccines for COVID).
First, in today’s increasingly secular world, non-religious people with real concerns in their heart or mind are not afforded equal protection. But that is not the most absurd part yet.
In current state law, the people afforded most protection against mandatory vaccinations are nursing home residents and employees. Those we currently call “our most vulnerable population” somehow have the most freedom to make their own informed choices. But if we follow their example for schoolchildren, similar to what is in this year’s Senate Bill 8, the lobbyists are saying kids will die.
I have filed SB 117 to protect hospital workers and college students in the exact same way as those in our nursing homes. If it is good enough for nursing homes, it should be good for everyone. I have also filed SB 98 to prevent employers from discriminating against those who choose to not receive a vaccine.
The question of bodily autonomy comes up often in our current day and age. Can people choose to eat GMO food? Can people take trial drugs? Can people literally snuff out a life they have created and carried for the sake of personal choice? The question of our current era is, Can people choose what they are injected with?
Kentucky has been known to be last on every list. Nearly half the country already has what we are after in SB 8. I am supporting SB 8 to make sure Kentucky is not last this time.
Adrienne Southworth, of Lawrenceburg, is 7th District senator representing Franklin, Anderson, Gallatin, Owen and Woodford counties. She can be reached at a@senate7.com
