As a school board member, I led the charge to add gender identity and gender expression to Jefferson County Public Schools’ non-discrimination policies to protect students and staff. As a psychologist and mental health advocate, I've advanced efforts to make Kentucky schools more psychologically healthy and trauma-informed. And as a legislator, I've engaged robustly in good faith, bipartisan work to increase resources for school-based mental health services to meet the urgent and growing needs of Kentucky students.

The recent passage of a last-minute version of Senate Bill 150 is a direct hit on the considerable progress we’ve made. The bill is a slap in the face to students, parents, educators, and healthcare providers across the state. And the dishonest process it took to pass it is an assault on democracy itself. 

Lisa Willner

Lisa Willner

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription