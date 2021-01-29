Right now, local governments in Kentucky can infringe on the rights of pet owners by banning or restricting any breed of dog they choose at any time. This is an infringement on a citizen’s property rights, which is why I am urging lawmakers to pass Senate Bill 82. The bill, which is pending in the legislature and sponsored by Sen. Adrienne Southworth, R-Lawrenceburg, would protect Kentuckians’ ability to own any breed of dog they choose.
Historically, breed bans have been enacted on an ill-advised knee-jerk response to a specific instance. When in reality, according to the National Canine Research Council, communities with breed bans are not any safer.
In addition to being ineffective, breed prohibitions are extremely expensive to enforce and a waste of taxpayer dollars. For example, in the city of Frankfort, a breed prohibition law would cost the city more than $40,000 a year to enforce.
Breed prohibition laws fail to enhance public safety and hamper the effectiveness of police and animal control. They’re also arbitrary, relying on facial identification that is often wrong. That’s why the American Bar Association, the American Veterinary Medical Association and the National Animal Control Association oppose breed specific laws.
We all want safe and humane communities, but targeting breeds is the wrong approach. What's needed is consistent and breed-neutral dangerous dog laws that focus on the behavior of individual dogs and the behavior of their owners.
Kentucky SB 82 will stop municipalities from enacting breed-specific dog bans, promote public safety and protect responsible pet owners’ rights to own and care for any breed of dog they choose.
Kentucky has a long-standing tradition of protecting personal liberties and property rights and it should apply to pets, too. Prohibition and disjointed policies from city to city create confusion and promote stigmatization, fear of certain breeds and turns neighbor against neighbor. Consistency and uniformity are needed.
Every responsible dog owner who follows safety rules and accepts personal responsibility and pet accountability should be allowed to own whatever breed of dog they choose.
Emily Tolliver, of Lexington, is manager of Best Friends Animal Society. She can be reached at emilyt@bestfriends.org.
