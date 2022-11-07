While much of the media’s attention during elections is focused on national campaigns along with a sprinkling of some state concerns usually involving inflammatory culture-war issues, the most important choices voters make are in local races.
Policies approved by the more than 87,000 local governing bodies nationwide generally have greater impact on individual citizens than those made in far-away Washington. Examples include the setting of tax rates and determining spending for needed services and keeping communities safe.
Some of the most critical decisions for families emanate from the nation’s 13,000 school boards. So, it’s inspiring to see the increased interest these races are getting nationwide as parents previously content to leave the governing to others step forward to run for these boards that oversee our public schools.
COVID’s closures, mask-mandate tensions, curriculum concerns and controversial library books all play a role in motivating newcomers to engage in school board campaigns nationwide.
It’s also been heartening to see the quality of many of the 244 newcomers running across Kentucky this year’s elections.
Win or not, Kentuckians should hope these candidates remain engaged in improving our public education system and in helping create more and better options for families — especially those without means — to provide their children with the best possible education.
Charlie Bell, one of four candidates for the Jefferson County Public Schools’ (JCPS) District 1 Board Seat held by three-term incumbent and chair Diane Porter, moved to Louisville’s West End from Akron, Ohio, where she had served as principal of a public charter high school.
While Bell is supportive of school choice — positively referring to legislation passed earlier this year requiring JCPS to open a charter school in her district — she’s also conducted a well-rounded campaign, addressing many concerns, with safety at a top priority.
“The school board is the nucleus to the city because if we can’t change the mindset of the tiny people to get everybody on board into one accord where they feel safe and secure and they actually learn while they’re in school, then our city is never going to make it,” Bell said in a recent interview on “The Station,” a news and commentary program airing on Louisville’s WBNA-TV 21 and 970 WGTK-AM.
In 20 minutes, Bell also covered the effects of busing, the importance of allowing kids to return to neighborhood schools, lamented achievement gaps and emphasized the need to focus on retaining teachers, bus drivers and even monitors and aides.
Several of the 13 candidates vying for JCPS’ four board seats have backgrounds in education and addressed a diversity of concerns on the campaign trail, including Misty Glin, who decided to run after withdrawing her son from a school where he was bullied.
The state legislature recently acted to reempower school boards, recognizing they’re the proper bodies to establish policies regarding how dollars are spent and what students are taught.
But board members must use this change in policy to channel that reepowerment into decisions that positively impact their districts.
According to the Kentucky School Boards Association (KSBA), even with the dissatisfaction over many boards’ handling of the pandemic, more incumbents jumped into this year’s race than the previous mid- term election in 2018, showing they, too, understand how local decisions are paramount in citizens’ lives.
Following this year’s deadline jump into the race, Eric Kennedy, KSBA director of advocacy, said the filing patterns showed “the candidates are folks who understand and take seriously the role of board member and aren’t motivated as a knee-jerk reaction to any one issue.”
Yet while there may not be one overriding issue, the dominant concern for school boards should be centering the students as the focal point for all policy — even if adult interests must take a back seat.
Few other elected bodies make more difference in our students’ lives.
Jim Waters is president and CEO of the Bluegrass Institute for Public Policy Solutions, a free-market think tank. He can be emailed at jwaters@freedomkentucky.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.